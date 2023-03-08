Road-Tripping, RWB Style

Next Chapter >

On the sixth day of a recent Japan trip, I had the pleasure of meeting our friend Sid in Osaka, which wound up leading to one of the best opportunities on my journey.

Sid introduced me to a group of RAUH-Welt Begriff Porsche owners from the surrounding Kansai region, and together we embarked on a seven-hour road trip from Osaka to Tokyo for the 2023 RWB New Year Party.

The RWB Porsche community in Japan is renowned for their devotion to their cars, and I felt privileged to join them on this drive, which was also documented in the Checkpoint Japan video above.





As we hit the highway, I was immediately captivated by the picturesque landscape, encompassing rolling hills, dense forests, and bustling cities that we flew through while listening to a mixture of different Porsche engines.





The group comprised an eclectic mix of Porsche owners, driving vintage air-cooled 911s as well as more modern water-cooled models.

However, their shared enthusiasm for RWB Porsches was evident.









I had the opportunity to converse with each owner and learn about their cars, modifications, and passion for the brand. It was clear that each car was a product of countless hours and inspiration.











As we neared Tokyo, I was awestruck by the enormity of the city. The Porsche owners led us through the busy streets to our final destination hosted at the historic Kashiwa Shrine. The RWB New Year Party was the highlight of my trip, as I was about to witness one of the biggest gatherings of RWB Porsche enthusiasts in the world.

Upon arrival, I was overwhelmed by the sheer number of impressive cars and people gathered in one place. The shrine grounds were adorned with an assortment of RWB Porsches, each unique and breathtaking. The atmosphere was electric, with owners showcasing their prized possessions, mingling with friends and posing for photos. To my surprise, our efforts at Checkpoint Japan were recognized at the event, which was mind-blowing to me.













I was amazed by the number of passionate and talented individuals I connected with at the event, including car builders, photographers, influencers, RWB owners, and fans. The event truly showcased the depth and breadth of the RWB Porsche community.

The road trip and the RWB New Year Party itself was an unforgettable experience that left a lasting impact on me. The gathering of so many remarkable cars and people in one place was inspiring, and I felt honored to be part of it.

Alexander Turnbull

Instagram: alexanderturnbull_

Additional Photos by Colton Blackmore

Instagram: sixspeedsoul

IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER related stories on Speedhunters

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.