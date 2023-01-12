SHARE FFZ400: VeilSide Kicks Off Z-Fever

FFZ400: VeilSide Kicks Off Z-Fever

CAR FEATURE
By
12th January 2023 4 Comments
FFZ400: VeilSide Kicks Off Z-Fever

The 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon is all go, and if you caught my preview post this morning you’ll know that modified versions of Nissan’s new Z are – as expected – on show in numbers. One of the most anticipated RZ34 builds belongs to VeilSide.

Knowing how cool this car was going to be (Yokomaku-san teased us with plenty of progress shots late last year) I made a plan to visit VeilSide ahead of TAS and take a proper look.

  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_01
  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

Luckily for me, there was no last-second ‘TAS crunch’ dash to the finish line; Yokomaku-san had the car completed right on schedule, meaning there were a few days for me to get it shot at VeilSide HQ before it was transported to the Makuhari Messe.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_33
  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_06
  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_09
  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_22
veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_18

So here it is, the VeilSide FFZ400 – ‘FF’ likely to be an acronym of the Fast and the Furious. There’s history, remember.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_38

Nissan’s new Z has well and truly been given the VeilSide treatment, and it all came together in the space of just two months.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

The classic VeilSide elements are all very much here, starting at the front with an elongated bumper that makes the car look like it’s going 300km/h down the Wangan even when it’s parked up. The stock grille has been integrated into the design and is joined by four additional openings on the splitter portion of the new bumper with even larger grilled-off intakes in between.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_04

The choice to go orange could be a tip of the hat to the 432R race version of the S30 Fairlady Z that was only sold in Japan, but since Yokomaku-san is also calling the car “Han’s 400Z” we’ll let you decide where the color inspiration came from. Coincidentally, Nismo has also chosen to go with a similar orange hue for their RZ34 demo car.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

One detail that Yokomaku spent time refining is the area around the headlights. He really wanted to emphasize the lights’ shape, so added some sharp body lines in the area to achieve it.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

The fenders also feature a contrasting vented addition comprised of a series of louvers that flow into the main vent detail.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

Signature 5-spoke VeilSide wheels in a 20-inch fitment sit deep into the slightly widened fenders thanks to air suspension.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_05

Because there’s nothing like hitting a button to achieve that perfect stance.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_15

Yokomaku really likes the subtle S30 nod in the center of the hood, and has highlighted this Z-specific design detail in a unique way.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_32

The hard part of any project like this is making sure that it all flows together, so there is coherent and evident design language.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

There’s little point in crafting an aggressive front bumper design and then leaving the rear stock.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_30
  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_31
  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_36
  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_37
veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_29

As we progress down the side profile, the skirts really help pull the whole look together.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_19

Unlike VeilSide’s A90 Supra, the Z’s rear fenders have been left uncut, meaning what looks like a proper overfender is actually an FRP add-on applied over the original fender. Yokomaku thinks that most RZ34 owners won’t be keen on someone taking a grinder to their new purchase, so this solution gets you the look, but still keeps all the factory metal in place.

That said, the increase in width is still nicely achieved, with more than enough room for some decent rear rubber.

  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_11
  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

The entire fender piece then beautifully flows into an elongated ducktail spoiler with definite drag vibes. The fading VeilSide logos on the wing stays are a nice touch.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_34

When Nissan unveiled the new Z in 2020, it stated that the accent piece along the roofline was inspired by the blade of a katana (samurai sword). To highlight this design element, Yokomaku gave the piece a typical hamon pattern – the wavy line that outlines the hardened section of a sword.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

In typical VeilSide fashion, the interior has been given a few basic touches to give it a bespoke feel.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_39

First up we have a set of Bride seats that were custom-made especially for this project.

  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_25
  • veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_26

Look closely and you’ll see that they’ve trimmed in a suede-like fabric dotted with little VeilSide logos.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

To tie it into the rest of the cabin, the same fabric has been used on the door cards…

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

The dash…

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_28

And the steering wheel center. It really elevates the cabin’s feel while retaining the factory black scheme.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

At the time of shooting, the Z had just 12km on the odometer. Yokomaku told me that it was picked up from the Nissan dealer on a flatbed truck back in October, and immediately positioned in the workshop for the body-sculpting work to begin.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_12

Lifting the heavy deck lid – heavy because the car now wears that big rear wing – reveals the air suspension setup. It almost resembles a horizontally-opposed two-cylinder engine.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_16

Up front we have six cylinders of course. The V6 twin-turbo VR30DETT has been left in its stock state, as performance tuning is not something VeilSide specializes in these days.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_40

While the drag racing and high-speed trials of the ’80s and ’90s shaped Yokomaku’s past, the future of VeilSide is all about design.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_35

VeilSide will, however, sell you their own exhaust system. Primarily because it’s a styling cue, but also because the stock Z is just way too quiet from factory.

veilside_z_dino_dalle_carbonare_41

As I was finishing off the shoot, Yokomaku-san also grabbed some quick shots of the car, stating it was the first time he had seen it outside.

The 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon halls might be filled with amazing Zs in all flavors, but for me, this one’s extra special.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

4 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Nona Urbissnaz

I like the ear looking "tabs" on the rear spoiler, reminds me of the Pajero Evo.

2
SAVAGE TUNER

only redeeming part of this car. I like it too

3
@kanyewest

Meh. Yet another bagged new Z. Those exhaust tips look like cookie-cutters...

The newly unveiled GT-R Nismo is more exciting in stock form than this

4
SAVAGE TUNER

Another disappointment from veilside. It's neither cool or functional. Double loss.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS