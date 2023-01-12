FFZ400: VeilSide Kicks Off Z-Fever

Next Chapter >

The 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon is all go, and if you caught my preview post this morning you’ll know that modified versions of Nissan’s new Z are – as expected – on show in numbers. One of the most anticipated RZ34 builds belongs to VeilSide.

Knowing how cool this car was going to be (Yokomaku-san teased us with plenty of progress shots late last year) I made a plan to visit VeilSide ahead of TAS and take a proper look.





Luckily for me, there was no last-second ‘TAS crunch’ dash to the finish line; Yokomaku-san had the car completed right on schedule, meaning there were a few days for me to get it shot at VeilSide HQ before it was transported to the Makuhari Messe.







So here it is, the VeilSide FFZ400 – ‘FF’ likely to be an acronym of the Fast and the Furious. There’s history, remember.

Nissan’s new Z has well and truly been given the VeilSide treatment, and it all came together in the space of just two months.

The classic VeilSide elements are all very much here, starting at the front with an elongated bumper that makes the car look like it’s going 300km/h down the Wangan even when it’s parked up. The stock grille has been integrated into the design and is joined by four additional openings on the splitter portion of the new bumper with even larger grilled-off intakes in between.

The choice to go orange could be a tip of the hat to the 432R race version of the S30 Fairlady Z that was only sold in Japan, but since Yokomaku-san is also calling the car “Han’s 400Z” we’ll let you decide where the color inspiration came from. Coincidentally, Nismo has also chosen to go with a similar orange hue for their RZ34 demo car.

One detail that Yokomaku spent time refining is the area around the headlights. He really wanted to emphasize the lights’ shape, so added some sharp body lines in the area to achieve it.

The fenders also feature a contrasting vented addition comprised of a series of louvers that flow into the main vent detail.

Signature 5-spoke VeilSide wheels in a 20-inch fitment sit deep into the slightly widened fenders thanks to air suspension.

Because there’s nothing like hitting a button to achieve that perfect stance.

Yokomaku really likes the subtle S30 nod in the center of the hood, and has highlighted this Z-specific design detail in a unique way.

The hard part of any project like this is making sure that it all flows together, so there is coherent and evident design language.

There’s little point in crafting an aggressive front bumper design and then leaving the rear stock.







As we progress down the side profile, the skirts really help pull the whole look together.

Unlike VeilSide’s A90 Supra, the Z’s rear fenders have been left uncut, meaning what looks like a proper overfender is actually an FRP add-on applied over the original fender. Yokomaku thinks that most RZ34 owners won’t be keen on someone taking a grinder to their new purchase, so this solution gets you the look, but still keeps all the factory metal in place.

That said, the increase in width is still nicely achieved, with more than enough room for some decent rear rubber.





The entire fender piece then beautifully flows into an elongated ducktail spoiler with definite drag vibes. The fading VeilSide logos on the wing stays are a nice touch.

When Nissan unveiled the new Z in 2020, it stated that the accent piece along the roofline was inspired by the blade of a katana (samurai sword). To highlight this design element, Yokomaku gave the piece a typical hamon pattern – the wavy line that outlines the hardened section of a sword.

In typical VeilSide fashion, the interior has been given a few basic touches to give it a bespoke feel.

First up we have a set of Bride seats that were custom-made especially for this project.





Look closely and you’ll see that they’ve trimmed in a suede-like fabric dotted with little VeilSide logos.

To tie it into the rest of the cabin, the same fabric has been used on the door cards…

The dash…

And the steering wheel center. It really elevates the cabin’s feel while retaining the factory black scheme.

At the time of shooting, the Z had just 12km on the odometer. Yokomaku told me that it was picked up from the Nissan dealer on a flatbed truck back in October, and immediately positioned in the workshop for the body-sculpting work to begin.

Lifting the heavy deck lid – heavy because the car now wears that big rear wing – reveals the air suspension setup. It almost resembles a horizontally-opposed two-cylinder engine.

Up front we have six cylinders of course. The V6 twin-turbo VR30DETT has been left in its stock state, as performance tuning is not something VeilSide specializes in these days.

While the drag racing and high-speed trials of the ’80s and ’90s shaped Yokomaku’s past, the future of VeilSide is all about design.

VeilSide will, however, sell you their own exhaust system. Primarily because it’s a styling cue, but also because the stock Z is just way too quiet from factory.

As I was finishing off the shoot, Yokomaku-san also grabbed some quick shots of the car, stating it was the first time he had seen it outside.

The 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon halls might be filled with amazing Zs in all flavors, but for me, this one’s extra special.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare

dino@speedhunters.com