SHARE A Winter Sunday Of Scrambling At Bicester Heritage

A Winter Sunday Of Scrambling At Bicester Heritage

EVENT COVERAGE
By
16th January 2023 0 Comments
A Winter Sunday Of Scrambling At Bicester Heritage

Three times a year, Bicester Heritage opens its doors to automotive enthusiasts for Sunday Scramble events. Now in its eighth year, the format has largely remain unchanged over that time: Bring an interesting car, park up and go for a wander.

Many events have to follow trends to stay current, but the Sunday Scramble has gone from strength to strength by staying consistent in its approach. A few hundred people attended the first Scramble back in 2014. In contrast, visitor numbers now peak at around 6,500.

20220108 Sunday Scramble 002
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 013
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 029
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 064

Once upon a time, cars only filled a small section of the Bicester Heritage site’s main stretch during a Sunday Scramble. These days, you’ll find them in every corner.

20220108 Sunday Scramble 093
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 080
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 090
20220108 Sunday Scramble 094
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 019
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 046

Bicester Heritage itself is what I would describe as brutally idyllic. Red brick and steel buildings – relics from its formal designation as RAF Bicester – are positioned throughout the site, varying in size from barely large enough to stand in to towering hangers. Layers of old paint can be seen flaking off the infrastructure not yet attended to, with the Heritage slowly conducting sympathetic renovations. New buildings in the same style as the originals have also found place within the grounds, with more and more automotive-centric businesses gradually calling the site home.

The most recent Sunday Scramble event was held a couple of weekend’s back, in the midst of the UK’s winter when the weather is cold and wildly unpredictable. Despite this, the turnout far exceeded what I expected.

  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 003
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 004
20220108 Sunday Scramble 012
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 005
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 006

With the automotive community still mourning the loss of Ken Block, it was fitting that Tuthill brought out the Porsche 911 that he and Alex Gelsomino contested the 2021 East African Safari Classic Rally in.

20220108 Sunday Scramble 049
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 050
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 048

Vintage Bentley prices have only risen over the years (now into the hundreds of thousands of pounds), something the BNR34 Nissan Skyline GT-R shares in common. I wonder what the R34 GT-R will be valued at 80-odd years after manufacture, as the Bentley sits today…

20220108 Sunday Scramble 062
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 060
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 061
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 059

Tolman Engineering have taken the restomod approach and applied it to the Peugeot 205 GTI, and the result is impressive. A complete nut and bolt refresh with upgraded components including a MoTeC dash display and electronics bring the GTI up to a more modern standard, but it still retains the classic look and feel that make these cars so revered.

20220108 Sunday Scramble 085
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 088
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 082

At any Sunday Scramble, the airfield parking area should never be overlooked – there’s always interesting vehicles to be found here.

20220108 Sunday Scramble 086
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 087
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 083
20220108 Sunday Scramble 084

Seeing an EK9 Honda Civic Type R and an Alfa Romeo Guilia Super did not help my desires for either.

20220108 Sunday Scramble 021
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 028
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 069
20220108 Sunday Scramble 070
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 071
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 072
20220108 Sunday Scramble 023
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 073
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 022

Sports Purpose have resided in Bicester’s Special Repair Shop for a number of years now, and always have a small collection of Porsches on display for the event.

20220108 Sunday Scramble 037

The new Lotus Emira drew a crowd all day, and for good reason – it’s one of the last, new, solely petrol-powered driver’s cars which will be sold here in the UK. As is happening all around the world, there’s now a heavy shift to electric ahead of the government-imposed cutoff dates.

20220108 Sunday Scramble 077
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 078
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 068
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 081
20220108 Sunday Scramble 089

You might wonder how the Sunday Scramble and other Bicester Heritage events have grown so big. I think it’s because you know what to expect. You’re guaranteed to see an incredible array of machinery, in all price ranges and of all ages, irrespective of the weather.

20220108 Sunday Scramble 055
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 056
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 057
20220108 Sunday Scramble 058
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 074
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 075
20220108 Sunday Scramble 076

As you meander throughout the property, there’s always an air of excitement, never knowing what will be parked up around the next corner. The parking is curated to a degree too, so there’s always enough clear space to appreciate a vehicle in isolation.

20220108 Sunday Scramble 096
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 053
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 065
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 067
20220108 Sunday Scramble 091

In the restaurant industry, the sign of a successful establishment is that it’s always busy. That loosely translates to the Sunday Scramble, because irrespective of the time of year, tickets for the events sell out days after being announced, months ahead of time. If that isn’t the ultimate indicator that they’ve nailed the recipe, I don’t know what is.

Chaydon Ford
Instagram: chaycore

20220108 Sunday Scramble 031
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 033
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 034
20220108 Sunday Scramble 020
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 039
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 092
20220108 Sunday Scramble 040
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 042
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 043
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 063
20220108 Sunday Scramble 036
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 038
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 044
20220108 Sunday Scramble 035
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 045
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 047
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 014
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 015
20220108 Sunday Scramble 017
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 016
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 018
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 026
20220108 Sunday Scramble 027
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 030
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 032
  • 20220108 Sunday Scramble 052
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS