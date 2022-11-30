SHARE Homologation Heroes At Rallyday

30th November 2022 0 Comments
Homologation, in automotive terms, can be defined as follows: The type approval process through which a vehicle, a race track, or a standardised part is required to go for certification to race in a given league or series.

Essentially, homologation is a key proponent for production car-based race series, to allow vehicles to be eligible for entry.

20220917 Rallyday Gallery 062
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 087
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 085
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 023

A certain number of road cars have to be made to satisfy the regulations, and often times these cars will have specific components altered which would prove beneficial in a race environment. These could be to improve suspension geometry, increase power output, or even reduce weight.

20220917 Rallyday Gallery 021
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 026
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 023
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 030

Rally has, since its inception, been a prime consumer of the homologation process, with various tiers of the motorsport using vehicles born from homologated road cars.

20220917 Rallyday Gallery 058

Rallyday at Castle Combe is a staple on the UK motorsport calendar and one of my favourite events to attend. Short of Rallylegend, there are few other events that offer such unrestricted access to competition rally cars of all pedigrees.

While 2022’s event had a slightly smaller turnout than previous years due to a large rally taking place on the same day (which ended up being cancelled), it was still busy.

20220917 Rallyday Gallery 060
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 061
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 063
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 064
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 065
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 066
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 067
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 068
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 069
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 070
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 071
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 072
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 073
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 074
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 076

In contrast to Rallyday 2021, the course set out for the competitors was split into two separate smaller special stages which left from the same start line in the pit lane.

This was slightly confusing for both drivers and spectators, as neither knew which way the cars would be heading until the last seconds. Severely restricted media locations also made it somewhat challenging to get photos throughout the stages. Despite this though, the cars were – as always – the stars of the show.

The stages made use of both the Castle Combe circuit itself, as well as winding through access roads and portions of the paddock, providing a mixture of technical, tight turns and flat-out sections.

20220917 Rallyday Gallery 059
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 077
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 047
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 057
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 004
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 081
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 083

Rally enthusiasts are some of the most devoted amongst motorsport fans. They think nothing of hiking miles into the woods – irrespective of the weather – and will then spend hours watching competitors come into view for mere seconds before disappearing around the corner again.

More often than not, these fans also have a very strong alignment to a particular brand and own a road car from said brand (something Toby and I are both guilty of).

20220917 Rallyday Gallery 082
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 084
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 086
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 088
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 089
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 005
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 008
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 007
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 009
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 010
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 011
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 012
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 013
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 014
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 015
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 016
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 017
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 046
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 048
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 049
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 050
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 051
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 052
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 053
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 075

Many of the road cars on show – some of which had come out to the event with manufacturer-specific owners clubs – fell under the homologation special umbrella. Cars from the Group 4 era through to the more modern day Group N class and everything in between was represented.

20220917 Rallyday Gallery 039
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 027
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 029
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 028
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 031
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 032
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 033
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 034
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 035
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 037
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 036
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 038
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 040
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 041
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 042
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 043
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 044
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 045
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 054
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 055
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 056
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 078
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 018
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 079
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 080
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 090
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 091
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 092
20220917 Rallyday Gallery 001
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 006
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 003
  • 20220917 Rallyday Gallery 025

Rallyday can best be described as a deck of Top Trumps cards coming to life, with a huge a back catalogue of rallying history up to current models in attendance, including notable cars from all eras. There is no need to scan your cards for the best stats though, because by attending Rallyday you’ve pretty much won already.

Chaydon Ford
Instagram: chaycore

