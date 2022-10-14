SHARE The Return Of Kustomfest Indonesia

The Return Of Kustomfest Indonesia

EVENT COVERAGE
By
14th October 2022 0 Comments
The Return Of Kustomfest Indonesia

Two days. That’s all the time I spent in Yogyakarta for Kustomfest 2022. It was a last-minute decision to travel to Indonesia for the weekend, but one I certainly do not regret, even if it meant boarding five flights in three days.

It had been a few years since I last visited this show (thanks, Covid) so I was particularly interested to see how the local custom car scene had evolved in that time. Ever since I covered Formula D Asia 10 years ago, Indonesia is country I’ve always loved visiting, and this trip only reinforced that.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_19
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_20
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_32
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_42

Like most events, Kustomfest was put on hold for a couple of years due to pandemic restrictions, so everyone was glad to see it back. I visited as part of an international group of guests, made up mostly of personalities in the custom bike world. That’s no great surprise, as custom bike culture in Indonesia is massive. The preferred mode of transport here is on two wheels, so at Kustomfest you can find every possible type of bike – all modified of course.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_48
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_02
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

I enjoy custom bike builds as much as anyone, but my focus was cars, and Kustomfest once again did not disappoint.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_29
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_28
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_30

What I really like about this event is that it’s held in a smaller, more country-like town, an hour’s flight away from the craziness of Jakarta. Yogyakarta has chill vibe to everything, so it took half of the first day to readjust myself to the relaxed atmosphere. Everyone’s friendly nature really makes this event.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_31

One thing you need to know about Kustomfest, is that nothing happens without live music on the main stage.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_51

The music stretches well into the night once the event ends too. An outdoor stage welcomes famous Indonesian bands, and thousands of people head along for a wild concert. Or so I’m told; I had to sit this one out due to the previous day’s crazy travel schedule.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

That said, I got to the Jogja Expo Center venue nice and early so I could take a look at all the cars before the crowds rushed in. But in total contrast to Japan, where everyone is at the gate lining up well before a show starts, Indonesians prefer to rock in after lunch and stay well into the night.

  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_01
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_18
kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_04

The first car I noticed was the ‘Moonbug’, which had been shipped over from Japan for the event. It set the mood rather well.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_05

That’s because there is a lot of influence from what Mooneyes has achieved in Japan, combining that American flavour with a Japanese twist.

  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_22
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

So there is much of that to enjoy, albeit with a unique Indonesian touch.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_09
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_12
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

A little less expected is Australian classic and muscle car builds.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_07
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_08
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

But when you see how close Indonesia is to Australia geographically, it makes sense.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_26
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_14
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_25

Another surprise was this pair of Jeeps that have been transformed into hot rods. It’s something I’ve never seen done in Japan, which is saying something!

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

My initial thoughts about Kustomfest 2022 were centered around how much the scene here has evolved since I last visited.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_11

Kudos to the organizers, who now seem to be providing attendees with a much broader spread of styles.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_13
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_15
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_35
kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_16

And special mention must go to all the Indonesian builders who are really upping their game.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

That said, I’ll be dedicating a second post to the cars that impressed me the most at Kustomfest 2022.

  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_37
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_38
kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

I especially enjoyed looking at all the bicycles on display. Some of these chopper-style builds were on another level and would look so good paired up next to a lowrider.

  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_33
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_39
kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_40

Custom artistic creations come in all sizes at Kustomfest.

  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_41
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_52

And at times, people can be the canvases too. It’s always amazing to see people being inked at shows, and this brave guy even opted for the traditional pointy stick method!

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_43

One of the things I love the most about Speedhunting is the Foodhunting that sometimes goes hand-in-hand with it.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_44

And boy does Indonesia have a lot to offer when it comes to culinary delights. Just make sure you can handle some heat!

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_50
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_45
  • kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_46
kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_49

A big part of Kustomfest are the little booths dotted around the outside area. They’re the perfect place for bikers to hunt out those hard-to-find parts.

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_47

One display that stopped me in my tracks was this little shop selling coffee tables made out of engine blocks, pistons and rods. If only there was an RB26 version…

kustomfest22_dino_dalle_carbonare_36

Hopefully this post has given you a taste of what Kustomfest is all about and how it brings Indonesia’s custom car culture together. I’ve saved the best for last though, so make sure you check back soon to see my personal standouts from this year’s show.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS