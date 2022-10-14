The Return Of Kustomfest Indonesia

Next Chapter >

Two days. That’s all the time I spent in Yogyakarta for Kustomfest 2022. It was a last-minute decision to travel to Indonesia for the weekend, but one I certainly do not regret, even if it meant boarding five flights in three days.

It had been a few years since I last visited this show (thanks, Covid) so I was particularly interested to see how the local custom car scene had evolved in that time. Ever since I covered Formula D Asia 10 years ago, Indonesia is country I’ve always loved visiting, and this trip only reinforced that.







Like most events, Kustomfest was put on hold for a couple of years due to pandemic restrictions, so everyone was glad to see it back. I visited as part of an international group of guests, made up mostly of personalities in the custom bike world. That’s no great surprise, as custom bike culture in Indonesia is massive. The preferred mode of transport here is on two wheels, so at Kustomfest you can find every possible type of bike – all modified of course.





I enjoy custom bike builds as much as anyone, but my focus was cars, and Kustomfest once again did not disappoint.





What I really like about this event is that it’s held in a smaller, more country-like town, an hour’s flight away from the craziness of Jakarta. Yogyakarta has chill vibe to everything, so it took half of the first day to readjust myself to the relaxed atmosphere. Everyone’s friendly nature really makes this event.

One thing you need to know about Kustomfest, is that nothing happens without live music on the main stage.

The music stretches well into the night once the event ends too. An outdoor stage welcomes famous Indonesian bands, and thousands of people head along for a wild concert. Or so I’m told; I had to sit this one out due to the previous day’s crazy travel schedule.

That said, I got to the Jogja Expo Center venue nice and early so I could take a look at all the cars before the crowds rushed in. But in total contrast to Japan, where everyone is at the gate lining up well before a show starts, Indonesians prefer to rock in after lunch and stay well into the night.





The first car I noticed was the ‘Moonbug’, which had been shipped over from Japan for the event. It set the mood rather well.

That’s because there is a lot of influence from what Mooneyes has achieved in Japan, combining that American flavour with a Japanese twist.





So there is much of that to enjoy, albeit with a unique Indonesian touch.





A little less expected is Australian classic and muscle car builds.





But when you see how close Indonesia is to Australia geographically, it makes sense.





Another surprise was this pair of Jeeps that have been transformed into hot rods. It’s something I’ve never seen done in Japan, which is saying something!

My initial thoughts about Kustomfest 2022 were centered around how much the scene here has evolved since I last visited.

Kudos to the organizers, who now seem to be providing attendees with a much broader spread of styles.





And special mention must go to all the Indonesian builders who are really upping their game.

That said, I’ll be dedicating a second post to the cars that impressed me the most at Kustomfest 2022.





I especially enjoyed looking at all the bicycles on display. Some of these chopper-style builds were on another level and would look so good paired up next to a lowrider.





Custom artistic creations come in all sizes at Kustomfest.





And at times, people can be the canvases too. It’s always amazing to see people being inked at shows, and this brave guy even opted for the traditional pointy stick method!

One of the things I love the most about Speedhunting is the Foodhunting that sometimes goes hand-in-hand with it.

And boy does Indonesia have a lot to offer when it comes to culinary delights. Just make sure you can handle some heat!





A big part of Kustomfest are the little booths dotted around the outside area. They’re the perfect place for bikers to hunt out those hard-to-find parts.

One display that stopped me in my tracks was this little shop selling coffee tables made out of engine blocks, pistons and rods. If only there was an RB26 version…

Hopefully this post has given you a taste of what Kustomfest is all about and how it brings Indonesia’s custom car culture together. I’ve saved the best for last though, so make sure you check back soon to see my personal standouts from this year’s show.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

