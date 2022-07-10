The Japanese Cars Of Ultrace

Next Chapter >

In previous years’ Ultrace coverage, I’ve followed up my main story with an exclusive look a popular make.

I’ve covered Volkswagens and Porsches, which probably means that I should have shone a spotlight on the Audis of Ultrace this year. Instead though, I’ve decided to devote this gallery to the Japanese cars that helped make 2022’s event the biggest and best yet.











I would’ve loved to make this a proper JDM feature, and just shown imported Japanese domestic market cars, but these are a rare sight in central Europe. So all things Japanese it is.











Ultrace always has a good variety of Japanese cars on show, from practical performance hatchbacks to ’90s supercars. The 2022 event was no exception.













The values of Japanese cars – especially JDM variants – have only gone one way in recent times, and this even applies to everyday models like the Honda Civic. If you don’t believe me, just try finding a decent EG6 for sale with a reasonable asking price.











But what about Japanese sports cars? The Honda NSX isn’t just at home next to a Ferrari in a parking lot, but in the classifieds these days too. And Nissan Skyline GT-Rs and Toyota Supras sell for more than some high performance Porsches.



















It’s weird to think, but pretty much every Japanese model I stumbled on at Ultrace could qualify as a collectible or future classic, even though in the past most of them were simple family cars.





Even more interesting is that, in Japan, some are are considered to be worthless old boxes on wheels. So I think a lot of it is our perception.









This Nissan Silvia S15, kitted with a fresh Liberty Walk wide-body, took out second place overall at Ultrace 2022. If it had a clean paint job and resembled a crazy street car, I think it would have taken the number one spot from Pullman, but you have to love this look.

My favorite car from the event? I actually had two – the Finnish RX-7 that I featured previously, and this Honda Accord, one of the finalists at Ultrace 2021.











As anyone who has ingrained themselves in the Japanese custom and modified car world will know, once you’re in it, it’s hard to escape. But with such a strong community built around the cars, that’s not really a bad thing.

Vladimir Ljadov

Instagram: wheelsbywovka

because@wheelsbywovka.com

www.wheelsbywovka.com









































