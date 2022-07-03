SHARE Goodwood Festival Of Speed: The World’s Most Expensive Driveway Party

EVENT COVERAGE
By
3rd July 2022
I’d hazard a guess that anyone with an inkling of octane running through their veins has at the very least heard of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, or been fortunate enough to attend in person.

However, fewer of us would know how it first came to be. Motorsport on the Goodwood Estate ran from 1948 until 1963 at the circuit. In 1992, there was a desire to bring motorsport back to Goodwood, but rather than returning to the circuit (this happened a few years later in 1998) the idea was to run a hillclimb along the roadways within the estate.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 202
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 163

Following discussions within the British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) of which the Duke of Richmond – whose family has occupied the Goodwood Estate for over 300 years – had recently been appointed president, the decision was made to host the first inaugural Goodwood Festival of Speed the following year. The sheep were moved, hay bales were placed, and a rudimentary start line gantry, commentary box and marques were set up on the section of driveway that passes right by Goodwood House.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 145
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 121
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 092
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 096
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 114
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 166
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 150
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 160

That first year, 25,000 people were welcomed through the gates over the course of the event. The number has grown steadily over the last 29 years, to over 200,000 people now attending every summer.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 039
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 012
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 057

With far too many motorsport-type events segregating the fans from the entrants and the machines, the Festival of Speed has always sought to remove that. The paddocks are all open and accessible, the hillclimb able to be viewed from dozens of vantage points, and the static displays and huge number of manufacturer and trade stands cater to all interests. With global motor shows in decline, the Festival of Speed is also now seen as one of the key events annually to reveal new models, with the added bonus of the hillclimb as a litmus test against competitors.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 036
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 085
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 095
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 093
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 094
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 021

The featured marque this year was BMW, marking the 50th anniversary of M – BMW’s ‘Motorsport’ division. Gerry Judah has been responsible for the vision and creation of the Festival of Speed sculptures for a number of years, and this year’s central feature was no different. Using over 56 tonnes of steel, the creation displayed four historic BMW M cars and the 2024 BMW LMDh concept up to 36 meters in the air.

Festival of Speed 2022 SH 236

For those willing to take the hike up the hill (or the dusty and bumpy tractor ride), the rally stage is definitely a hidden gem. Not many venture to it, but those that do are rewarded with some of the most interesting cars of the event. The rally stage along with a slew of other features will follow.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 006
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 023
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 024
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 056
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 065

Spread across multiple paddocks peppered around the event, cars and bikes from as early as 1903 up to 2023 models were lined up side by side. Ever wondered about the dash layout of a Peugeot 205 T16 Pikes Peak? Or what the underbody of a BMW M1 Procar looks like? The largely unrestricted access provided opportunities to answer these questions.

Festival of Speed 2022 SH 038
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 108
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 004
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 019
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 020
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 040

The Cartier Style Et Luxe contained some incredibly rare and well kept vehicles. Seeing one McLaren F1 in isolation is a special affair; seeing six of the eight in attendance parked up together totalling an estimated £100 million (!) is something else altogether.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 133
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 132
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 130
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 131
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 134

Electric Avenue gave an insight into some of the EV-powered vehicles we can expect to see in production in the coming years, along with a few concepts. EVs featured quite heavily this year both on and off track and, while opinions will ultimately be divided around them, it’s not all doom and gloom for the future.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 140
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 141
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 142
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 034
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 035

OEMs brought a myriad of cars to display, primarily new models and concepts.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 239
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 240
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 241
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 174
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 175

Some paying homage to the cars of their past equally as well.

Festival of Speed 2022 SH 109
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 110
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 041
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 229
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 230
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 245

The aftermarket was also well represented, either in terms of retromods or outright modified vehicles. Singer’s Turbo Study and the Nardone Porsche 928 being incredibly well presented.

Festival of Speed 2022 SH 136
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 139
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 137
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 138

Lanzante brought a host modified of McLarens and one their Porsche 930 TAG Turbos, running a 1.5L turbocharged V6 plucked from an era-correct F1 car.

Festival of Speed 2022 SH 066
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 183
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 047

Always a crowd favourite, Travis Pastrana and Vermont SportsCar brought along their latest creation. A Subaru GL wagon in original trim would never generate much excitement, but when you add in a 800hp+ motor, active aero and the underpinnings of a Global RallyCross car, it gets a lot more interesting.

Festival of Speed 2022 SH 068
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 172
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 173
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 197
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 234

Drifting has become a staple of the event over the last few years, massively boosting its profile to the general public. While the Festival of Speed course isn’t ideal for sideways shenanigans, the drivers still put on a great show in the Driftkhana.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 080
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 081
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 083
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 050
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 051
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 082
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 087

The hillclimb itself winds its way along 1.16 miles of the estate, and while it may seem relatively easy to drive seeing a topographical view, certain sections can be tricky. From the start line, a short straight allows entrants to build speed before the first corner, with some competitors electing for big, smokey burnouts instead of outright pace.

Festival of Speed 2022 SH 128
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 203
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 171
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 159
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 161
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 168
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 170
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 244

Another long right-hander follows and then its flat-out past the front of the house, ducking left under the pedestrian bridge.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 153
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 155
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 182
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 177
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 149

A shallow left-right kink over a crest precedes Molecome, possibly the trickiest corner on the track due to the crest and drivers misjudging the braking point.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 147
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 146

Some opt for a tight line, dropping a wheel on the inside into the dirt.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 158
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 156
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 078

The track then gains a bit of elevation before the sharp right-hander into the longer left of the flint wall.

Festival of Speed 2022 SH 075
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 076
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 067
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 074

Rather than hugging the wall, most would err on the side of caution, avoiding the jagged brickwork which has claimed its fair share of composites and metal over the years.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 077
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 073

Moments after having to adjust to the darkness of the flint wall and trees which hug either side, drivers are yet again confronted by bright sunlight for a medium speed right-hander, just touching the brakes before turning in. A final dash to the line ensues out of sight of spectators, accelerating down the short straight and long sweeping left-hand corner, before a sprint for the finish.

Festival of Speed 2022 SH 223
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 224
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 052

The Shootout on Sunday was one for the record books, with the McMurtry Spéirling taking top honours and beating the previous record held by the VW I.D. R. A hugely eclectic mix of cars rounded out the Top 10.

Festival of Speed 2022 SH 007
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 194
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 018
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 022
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 031
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 104
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 105
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 184
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 185

Silverstone is quite often regarded as the home of British motorsport for its Formula 1 connection, however, the Festival of Speed is a worthy candidate for the title. While F1 is seen as the pinnacle of modern motorsport, the accessibility and viewing opportunities are somewhat lacking, never mind the cost of attendance. Goodwood brings you right into the thick of the action, where you can even brush shoulders with famous drivers both past and present. The variety of cars in attendance unrivalled by any other motoring event in the world.

  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 189
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 190
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 192
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 193
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 210
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 225
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 228
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 233
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 188

Having spent all four days at Goodwood and walking over 40 miles, I still don’t feel like I saw everything. The first day is always a bit overwhelming as you try to get your bearings. What should be a five-minute walk to the next point of interest, could easily end up taking an hour because of all the distractions along the way. You could take the relaxed approach and just take in whatever you are confronted with, or meticulously plan your day to ensure you get to see specifics. Either way, you’re in for a good time.

If you only make it to one event a year and want to see a bit of everything, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is for you.

Chaydon Ford
Instagram: chaycore

Festival of Speed 2022 SH 204
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 205
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 206
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 207
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 208
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 209
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 211
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 212
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 213
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 214
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 215
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 216
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 250
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 246
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 247
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 248
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 249
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 222
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 227
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 232
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 238
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 001
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 243
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 242
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 002
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 003
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 005
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 008
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 009
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 010
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 011
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 013
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 014
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 015
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 016
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 017
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 025
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 026
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 027
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 028
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 029
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 030
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 032
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 033
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 037
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 042
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 043
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 044
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 045
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 046
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 048
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 049
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 055
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 058
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 059
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 060
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 061
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 063
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 064
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 069
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 070
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 071
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 072
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 079
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 084
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 086
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 088
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 090
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 100
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 101
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 102
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 103
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 106
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 113
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 115
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 116
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 117
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 118
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 119
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 120
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 122
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 124
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 126
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 127
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 129
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 135
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 143
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 144
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 148
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 151
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 152
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 154
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 157
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 162
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 164
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 167
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 169
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 176
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 178
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 179
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 180
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 181
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 186
Festival of Speed 2022 SH 191
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 195
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 198
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 199
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 200
  • Festival of Speed 2022 SH 201
