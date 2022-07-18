SHARE A Visit To Infinite Motorsport (AKA Liberty Walk Thailand)

A Visit To Infinite Motorsport (AKA Liberty Walk Thailand)

SPECIAL FEATURE
By
18th July 2022 0 Comments
A Visit To Infinite Motorsport (AKA Liberty Walk Thailand)

The last time Speedhunters visited Liberty Walk Thailand was back in 2017, when Ron was in Bangkok for the Auto Salon. At that time, LBWK’s Wataru Kato was in town to make the ceremonial first cut in an Audi R8 build.

LBWK Thailand was definitely on my visit list when I ventured to Bangkok a couple of months back. Not only so I could check out the facility for myself, but because, first and foremost, it’s the home of Infinite Motorsport, whose media department went out of their way to give me a proper look at the local scene. I already showed you the Honda night run that Infinite Media hosted when I was in town, and today I thought it would be cool to look at the shop again, five years on since our original visit.

Speedhunters_ARD_6955
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7040
  • Speedhunters_ARD_6975
Speedhunters_ARD_6954

I met up with Oat, who was happy to show me around the place and share the history.

Speedhunters_ARD_7026
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7025
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7032
Speedhunters_ARD_7031
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7036
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7122
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7024
Speedhunters_ARD_7128

It started with the two buildings, one of which is home to The Wrap Icon. As the name suggests, this is where some of Thailand’s best automotive vinyl wraps go from concept to application. This Maserati was just being finished.

Speedhunters_ARD_6979
  • Speedhunters_ARD_6968
  • Speedhunters_ARD_6969
Speedhunters_ARD_7037
  • Speedhunters_ARD_6981
  • Speedhunters_ARD_6970
Speedhunters_ARD_6965

Next up is the main garage, where official Liberty Walk transformations take place. This is also where everything from maintenance, to air suspension installs, to wheel and tire upgrades happen. It was cool to see an LB-kitted NA1 NSX in for a service, and also a Lamborghini Huracán getting the wide-body treatment. The Huracán kit is one of my favorites; I think LBWK knocked it out of the park with this silhouette design.

Speedhunters_ARD_6986
  • Speedhunters_ARD_6990
  • Speedhunters_ARD_6987
  • Speedhunters_ARD_6999
  • Speedhunters_ARD_6996
Speedhunters_ARD_6994

Over the seven years Infinite Motorsport has been open, the amount of work coming through the door has steadily increased, so naturally the business has expanded too. In the car wash and detailing bay I saw the Audi R8 that Kato-san made cuts on back in 2017.

Speedhunters_ARD_7009
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7178
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7181
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7185
Speedhunters_ARD_7175
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7190
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7186
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7194
Speedhunters_ARD_7182

Oat is a qualified architect and has applied his professional design touch to all the spaces around the facility. The Pit8 Motorsport Cafe is a great place to hang out in and grab a bite to eat and something to drink, but due to the pandemic it’s been temporarily closed for dining in for a little while now. There are so many cool pieces of art, clothing and collectibles in this themed room.

  • Speedhunters_ARD_7142
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7260
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7144
Speedhunters_ARD_7222
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7170
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7130
Speedhunters_ARD_7135

Upstairs is where Infinite Media create their content. This part of the building is also home to an R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R Calsonic replica boasting a Tomei-built engine.

Speedhunters_ARD_7073
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7070
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7063
Speedhunters_ARD_7082

The latest addition to the facility is this a car storage warehouse, or hotel as it’s affectionately referred to. There are some amazing cars in here, and Oat was happy for me to grab a few shots.

  • Speedhunters_ARD_7055
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7053
Speedhunters_ARD_7046

Both LBWK A90 Supras had their vinyl liveries designed and applied in-house, and Kato-san likes the Martini-inspired look so much he’s wanted to replicate it on build in Japan.

Speedhunters_ARD_7062

What appears to be a bone stock and very clean BNR34 Skyline GT-R in Bayside Blue is actually a modified example that was built outside of Thailand.

Speedhunters_ARD_7078

Same thing goes for the silver A80 Supra.

  • Speedhunters_ARD_7050
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7047

You might remember the Idemitsu-themed Civic EF9 from the Honda night run. Meanwhile, the R35 GT-R has some Top Secret goodies.

Speedhunters_ARD_7068

Lastly, behind those plastic curtains are two completely original FD3S RX-7s, one of which is a Spirit R version with less than 4,000km on the clock.

  • Speedhunters_ARD_5407
  • Speedhunters_ARD_5411
Speedhunters_ARD_5395

Before I left, Oat had a special car to show me – the first (and only) 997 with a specially-modified LB body kit.

  • Speedhunters_ARD_5459
  • Speedhunters_ARD_5410
  • Speedhunters_ARD_5415
Speedhunters_ARD_5405

The kit is based on the original 997 LBWK item, but the owner wanted the look to resemble an RWB. At the time (2015), RWB didn’t have a 997 kit, so Infinite Motorsport designed a custom look that was signed off by Kato-san ahead of the build happening.

Speedhunters_ARD_5434
  • Speedhunters_ARD_5465
  • Speedhunters_ARD_5479
Speedhunters_ARD_5508

Given it was such a big project, Infinite worked with Garage Plus – a local panel and paint specialist – to complete the construction of the FRP kit. In its completed form, it has wider front and rear fenders from the original LB kit design, and a subtle ducktail wing finishes off the rear.

  • Speedhunters_ARD_5439
  • Speedhunters_ARD_5483
Speedhunters_ARD_5489

In total, the build took around three years to complete, with several reworks required along the way. Although it was finished in 2018, the owner only decided to show it to the world last year. I’m definitely glad I got to check out this true one of a kind.

1_Speedhunters_ARD_5603
  • 1_Speedhunters_ARD_5689
  • 1_Speedhunters_ARD_5604
  • 1_Speedhunters_ARD_5607
  • 1_Speedhunters_ARD_5897
1_Speedhunters_ARD_5590

Oat’s own car – a 987 Porsche Boxster – is pretty special too. The car features an Old & New 997 front end, with a custom-designed rear kit built in collaboration with Garage Unique.

  • Speedhunters_ARD_7012
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7015
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7097
Speedhunters_ARD_7235
  • Speedhunters_ARD_6962
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7018
  • Speedhunters_ARD_7006

Infinite Motorsport has grown to become an integral part of Thailand’s car culture. To date, they have built over 26 LBWK cars, and I really can’t wait to see what they’ll come up with next.

Rick Muda
Instagram: ardskellig

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS