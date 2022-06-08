All Toyotafest: A Dream Picnic In Long Beach

Next Chapter >

Californians have always loved Toyotas. The Japanese automaker company laid down its American roots here, and local love for the brand has not waned since. It only makes sense then, that the Toyota Owners and Restorers Club (T.O.R.C.) would hold its big event in the Golden State – SoCal to be precise.

Last weekend, Long Beach’s Marina Green Park – the same seaside grassy knoll that the Japanese Classic Car Show (JCCS) takes over once every year – played host to the 26th annual running of the All Toyotafest.









It’s the perfect spot for a late spring afternoon hangout, and I was keen to see what gems would turn up for this Toyota-centric event.















Parking is always tricky in Downtown Long Beach, but when car events are going on, the walk through parking garages and along the streets is like a pre-show of sorts. I found myself spending almost as much time outside the event’s boundaries as I did in it.







Something particularly striking about All Toyotafest is just how many models exist under the company’s umbrella, and how all these models are celebrated by the enthusiast community.









Car shows more often that not revolve around significant and special models, but here in Long Beach I saw everything from vans and firetrucks to off-road vehicles and taxis. It really showed the wide scope of appeal.





It’s only three months until the JCCS returns to Marina Green Park with almost 500 classic Japanese cars, and we’ll be sure to attend that. But until September, there’s a huge gallery of Californian Toyotas – both classic and modern – to check out below

Sara Ryan

Instagram: pockowokosara





















































































































