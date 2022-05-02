SHARE RAYS Wheels: The Past & Present On Show

A couple of days ago, Toby brought us his main coverage from the recent RAYS Fan Meeting held at Fuji Speedway. To follow that up, I thought I’d share with you some of the wheels that RAYS themselves had on display at the event, spanning the early 1980s right through to the latest offerings for 2022.

Seeing RAYS’ history presented like this was an amazing sight.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_02
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_58
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_64

Despite the poor weather on the day (I think my shoes are still not done drying!), seeing a wall of vintage street and race wheels served as the perfect backdrop for what turned out to be a massive gathering.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_59
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_62
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_67
rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_60

Each and every historic model on display possessed a little bit of DNA that we still see in many of the wheels that RAYS make today.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_61

And some of these classics are legendary.

The Past & A Little Racing
rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_70

In the mid to late-1970s, the mesh design was popular among nearly all aftermarket manufacturers, bringing an aggressive and striking look to 2-piece wheels. The Volk Mesh debuted in 1975.

  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_12
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_68

Then in 1981 came the original, simply called Volk Racing.

  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_13
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_05
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_01
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_04
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_63
rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

You can see the progression of RAYS’ mesh offerings, starting with the first model through to the Mesh FF, which was offered in sizes from 12-inch diameter for front-wheel drive applications.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_69

What has always made RAYS wheels stand out – and this is especially true of their Volk Racing product line – is a fascination with lightweight but strong construction. It’s something that continues to be at the core of RAYS’ business to this day.

  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_07
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

From the 2-piece mesh to the 1-piece cast and forged iterations that were so popular in the late-’80s and early-’90s.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

Of course, mesh designs take their inspiration from the old wire wheels of previous decades, but in 1983, RAYS made the Volk Spoke, a true wire wheel that was able to run a tubeless tire.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_65

It was offered in 14 and 15-inch diameters and was pretty heavy for obvious reasons. The 14×6-inch version weighed 7.5kg (16.5lb), but that was still lighter than most other wheels on the market at the time.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_11

Then there was the Super Volk, one of the first wheels to utilize a monocoque construction, meaning it had hollow spokes. With this model, you had all the benefits of a rigid wheel but without the weight.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_66
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_09
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

In 1986, the 3-piece Volk Racing Gr.C with its forged face construction was used on many race cars competing in the Group C racing class it was named after. The dimples on each of the five spokes became an instant hit, and it’s a design feature RAYS brought back for the current Volk Racing 21C model.

  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_15
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_71

In the mid-1990s, the use of magnesium alloys really push the boundaries of lightness. This wheel was used on the JGTC NSX, Supra and Nismo GT-R.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_16

And from 3-piece wheels with magnesium alloy centers came the 1-piece magnesium race wheel.

This wheel-making technology gave RAYS the inspiration to make a forged magnesium version of the TE37, which I can still remember looking at in shops back in the day, wondering why it cost more than twice the regular forged aluminum version.

  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_14
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

From fan discs to F1 wheels, RAYS has been involved in it all. And all the lessons learned in construction technologies, metallurgy and design have trickled down to their production car wheel lineups.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_18

RAYS had some of their latest race wheels on display too.

  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_73
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_19
rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_72

It was great to be able to check out the design intricacies and learn how the envelope is being pushed in the pursuit of lightness and ultimately performance.

The 2022 Lineup
rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_20

It was equally impressive to see a big portion of the current range on display.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

A lot of people don’t actually realize just how many different types of wheels RAYS produce away from the top-of-the-line Volk Racing brand.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_22
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_45
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_46
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_24
rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_40

Gram Lights is their sports-oriented cast wheel brand, so you might have seen models like the 57S and 57XR (below) at drift and circuit events.

  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_26
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_41

Or just on the street.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_23
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_25
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_42
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_47

RAYS also offer an ever-expanding range of off-road wheels.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_31
rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_32

And how can I possibly not touch on the most popular and sought after of them all, the Volk Racing TE37, which continues to be refined and produced in a variety of flavors.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_33

That includes the larger 20-inch versions to satisfy the R34 GT-R and big-body Lexus markets.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_34

I still regard the Volk Racing CE28N as one of the best, and this is the latest (final?) iteration, the CE28 Club Racer II.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_28

And there are those dimples from the 1986 Gr.C race wheel on the 21C. They also featured on the Volk Racing GTC model about 20 years ago.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

Shown at TAS back in January, the brand new Volk Racing 21A has the same deep-dish look as the 21C, but with a tip of the hat to that first RAYS mesh wheel. Except this has 1-piece forged construction.

  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_35
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_36

Here’s the GT090, another wheel offered in 20 and 21-inch sizes.With its drilled-out spokes, it’s aimed at high-power production cars like the GT-R and M3/M4s.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_39

Over the years RAYS has had issues with their designs being copied, so they are always trying to figure out how to make it harder for other companies to replicate their wheels.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_37

This sort of intricate machining on the spokes of the 10th Anniversary TE37V is a great example of how they go about it.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_43

Their finishes, like Bronze (Almite), have also become very smooth and hard to copy.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_44
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_48
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_49
rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_53
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_50
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_51
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_52

The selection is extensive to say the least. Wheels like the Homura 2X7 Plus are popular with the vanning crowd.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_54
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_55
  • rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_56
rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_57

Let’s finish up with what is probably a Japan-only thing – Toyota Hiace and Nissan Caravan van tuning. It’s massive here, which of course means there’s an exclusive lineup of wheels on offer.

rays_fan_meeting22_dino_dalle_carbonare_74

So which are your favorite RAYS wheels of all time? I’ll accept two answers – one for racing and the other for street. Let me know in the comments below…

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

1
chris

support real wheels.

2
Davis Love

Volk Mesh! Super classy.

Maybe one day I'll be able to afford my own...

3
takumifujiwara13954

Rays made so many beautiful wheels, it's really hard to pick a favourite, especially when different cars work with different wheel designs. One thing's for sure: my favourite race wheel will always be the centre-lock TE37, thanks to my favourite GT500 Takata NSX...

4
Speed Huntress

I've always wondered if RAYS was an acronym, can you shed any light Dino?

