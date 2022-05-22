Art On Two Wheels: The One Moto Show

Next Chapter >

I recently had the pleasure of attending one of my favorite motor-oriented events – One Moto Show.

Organized by See See Motor Coffee Co. this one of the world’s best-known custom motorcycle shows, and for good reason.





For me, this year’s event was extra great. The lofty Zidell barge building on Portland’s southwest waterfront encapsulated more than 200 expertly-crafted motorcycles.







Cobwebs and ancient factory equipment elegantly complemented the grungy See See ethos.





Something that makes this show special is its cross-medium nature. The bikes are showcased as art, while also being used by modern stuntmen and vintage era performers.













Not only that, but the underlying motorcycle culture is fully embodied. Vendors selling vintage Harley-Davidson t-shirts, handcrafted leather accessories and jumpsuits coated the perimeter, while artist-painted helmets, crusty bands, vintage Americana cars and food carts with names like ‘Chicken n’ Guns’ were dotted throughout the interior.











No detail was left to chance.









The vision behind the event included many talented individuals, each of whom added a hyper-detailed piece to the whole. The results were overwhelming in the best of ways.









The show was about really excellent bikes at the core, but the schedule included several ultra-engaging live performances.





The first performance I encountered was the Icon show. Rob Carpenter, Sean Sets and a tiny accomplice created quite a scene as they battled each other, sport bike versus dirt bike versus V-twin.







Next up was Aaron Colton, a Red Bull street freestyle rider who seemed to become one with the electric bike he straddled. It’s rare to see someone make such difficult maneuvers look like a natural ability.









Rounding out the afternoon, The Seattle Cossacks performed motorcycle acrobatics with a nostalgic tone.





I’ve been to three One Moto Shows and every year they get better. With success comes more success and Thor Drake of See See is clearly fulfilling a beautiful dream. I’ll leave you with a giant gallery below.

Sara Ryan

