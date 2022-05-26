SHARE Mooneyes Street Car Nationals: The Long-Awaited Return To Tokyo

Mooneyes Street Car Nationals: The Long-Awaited Return To Tokyo

26th May 2022
Mooneyes Street Car Nationals: The Long-Awaited Return To Tokyo

It’s been pretty crazy how many events we’ve hit up during the course of May, but one that I’d really been looking forward to getting out to was the Mooneyes Street Car Nationals.

Nothing can match the spectacle of seeing thousands of customized vehicles in all flavors descend upon the Odaiba area of central Tokyo, especially after a couple of years without this annual get together.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_001

For this post, I’ve decided to take the same approach I did with my Wekfest Japan 2022 event wrap-up, and that’s letting the images do the talking.

  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_002
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_003
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_004
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_011
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_005
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_010
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_013
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_014
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_017

Hopefully it will give you a true feeling of the size and scope of this event, and the qualities of each car hand-picked by Mooneyes Japan to attend.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_006
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_007
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_009
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_008

I love the light-hearted approach so many car builders in Japan take with their creations.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_115
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_116
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_117
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_023
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_016
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_018
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_019
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_020
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_021
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_022

But it’s the sheer variety of vehicles that makes this event so good. It’s an automotive cocktail of styles – many totally unique to Japan – brought together in one massive open-air venue.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_024
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_025
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_026
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_027
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_028
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_029
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_030
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_031
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_119
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_032
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_033
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_034
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_035
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_036
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_037
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_038
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_039
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_040
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_041
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_042
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_049
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_043
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_044
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_045

It doesn’t get more Japanese than American-style, lifted and off-road-tire-equipped Suzuki kei vans. Lookout for one of these in an upcoming spotlight post.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_046
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_047
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_048

I hadn’t realized how much I’ve missed this event. It’s similar to the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show of course, both are run by Mooneyes Japan after all, but still different.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_054
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_056
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_057
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_055
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_058
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_059
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_060
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_061
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_062
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_063
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_064

The Street Car Nationals is a great place to get your Americana fix.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_050
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_070
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_051
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_071

But that’s not all. Seemingly, JDM model stance cars are now being included too. This Century looked liked it was due back in the spray booth, but you get the idea of it.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_053
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_069
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_052

Sticking with Japanese cars for a moment, how about this new-gen Roadster?

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_065

It’s always cool to see what other random display pieces people bring along to this event.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_066

Not to mention the stuff for sale, and that’s anything you would ever need to supplement and enhance your car lifestyle.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_073
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_067
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_068

Aside from some obvious groupings, the photos you’re seeing are pretty much in the order I shot them. It’s an event you can walk through, and in one row see a bunch of American ’80s vans, turn your head to see some old Benz wagons, and then find yourself in front of a USDM-themed Civic.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_074

It’s that mix that makes the Street Car Nationals so much fun, and an event you can bring your whole family out to.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_082

And the more colorful and unique ways you can do that, the better.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_075
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_076
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_077
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_078
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_079
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_080
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_081
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_083
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_084
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_085

Vintage cooler, anyone?

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_086

On one side of this row I found a supercharged rat rod…

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_088

… And on the other a customized and slammed E34 wagon.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_089

Variety really is the spice of life, and that’s no better illustrated than in this Odaiba parking lot at Street Car Nationals time.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_090
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_091
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_092

Speaking of Mooneyes, they even brought along a custom-painted Volvo truck. That’s something new!

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_093

Since last year, Mooneyes have been live streaming their events on Instagram, so especially those overseas don’t miss out. Yes, Japan is still closed to international visitors, but hopefully that changes soon.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_094

You can always count on a nice air-cooled VW selection, but given how this event is evolving, surely we’ll soon start seeing more air-cooled Porsche models in the mix.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_095
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_096
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_097
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_098
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_099

Then there was this…

  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_101
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_102
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_100

It’s supposedly a limo built with ‘California style’, but I’ll let you decide… Underneath the stretched F40-style bodywork is a Toyota MR2.

mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_104
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_103
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_105
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_072
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_107
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_108
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_109
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_110
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_111
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_112
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_012
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_114
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_120
  • mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_121
mooneyes_street_car_nationals_22_dino_dalle_carbonare_118

I hope this post gave you not only an idea of how big the Mooneyes Street Car Nationals is, but also how many different customizing styles are represented these days. Next up will be a spotlight on my three favorite cars of the event, a choice that was definitely not easy to make.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

