Gasoline, Dust & Desert Heat: The Paradise Roadshow

Located a few leaps away from both the beach and Los Angeles, Palm Springs has always acted as a sort of secret desert oasis for anyone seeking to escape the chaos and expectations of their city.

The area hosts many vintage treasures, so it feels like an appropriate home for the Paradise Roadshow.

The event was founded in 2016 by the female trio Lana MacNaughton, Adri Law and Chase Stopnik, who together had a dream of reinventing the modern day classic American car and motorcycle show for the younger generation.

_69A2392

Something that echoes around car events is the sentiment that American car culture is going to die with people who were born in the ‘60s and ‘70s. The hostesses of the Paradise Roadshow are doing their part to preserve a rich culture and history.

_69A2225

After attending the show at the hip and colorful Saguaro Palm Springs hotel – a perfect backdrop for influencers – it’s obvious they’re on the right track.

Like most car events in Southern California, the grounds were littered with clean examples of American cars and well-built motorcycles, and a young, attractive crowd to match. The average uniform at the show was a wild west biker meets rockabilly look.

Vintage high-waisted denim, cowboy hats and fringed leather jackets dotted the crowd. The event wasn’t just for car and bike enthusiasts, it was a cultural event without a doubt. The aesthetics of the event helped the founders solve an age-old issue: how to get more women involved in automotive culture.

Women pay special attention to detail, and no bit was overlooked. From vintage vendors to trendy alcohol and a social-media-famous venue, the organizers generated a perfect storm to pull young women from LA to the gasoline-scorched desert, and I’m sure they’ll continue to do so for years to come.

Sara Ryan
Instagram: pockowokosara

