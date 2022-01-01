Welcome To Japan Month

Next Chapter >

It’s January 1, which means our annual Japan Month theme has began.

While it’s true that a lot of Speedhunters’ content comes via our team on the ground in Japan – Dino, Ron and Toby – any time we can celebrate Japanese car culture in a special way, we will. And January is definitely the time to do it.





Tokyo Auto Salon may have fallen victim to Covid restrictions in 2021, but we’re hoping it will be back bigger and better in just a couple of weeks’ time. If the main event on Japan’s tuning calendar can’t go ahead though, don’t worry – we already have a good amount of themed content lined up for you.





How does a track-spec EG Civic street car sound? What about an R32 Skyline GT-R restomod by Midori Seibi Center, a Z32 Fairlady pairing, the iconic Sun Line Racing R34 GT-R, or a sneak peek at HKS’s latest demo machine? And who remembers Project 33? Of course, Dino will be checking out the famous New Year meet at Daikoku PA too, so stay tuned for these features and many more in the coming weeks.





We won’t only be celebrating Japanese car culture in the motherland either; you can expect a number of Japan-related stories from around the world in between all of our other global coverage. We promise that there’s something for everyone, just like Japan’s amazing automotive scene itself.

