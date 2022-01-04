Track-Bred Show Pony: The Yanagi Civic

Next Chapter >

Not many track-spec builds make it to show car levels of finish, and if they do, it often ends their days of circuit racing. Not for this Civic.

With its perfectly manicured, shaved and tucked engine bay and gleaming white paint it may look like a show pony. But look a little closer and you’ll notice the delicate anime decals are actually whispering whimsical secrets to a race-ready set of Yokohama semi-slicks.







When Yanagi-san approached me for a shoot, I must admit, I wasn’t sure I had the energy for more Civics after the onslaught of our K-series themed month back in October. But after scrolling through his Instagram, I realised that Yanagi-san actually had something a bit different to all the Hondas we’ve previously featured.

The main difference is that his Civic is pure minimalist perfection. While we’ve seen plenty of super-clean street cars and numerous race-prepped lap-hogs, here’s a build that selects the best from both worlds, then throws out all the unnecessary clutter.





The Civic was purchased back in 2017 as a bone-stock 1994 EG6 Civic SiR II. It was blue, dusty and I’m guessing had been sat in someone’s driveway for over 10 years. The asking price was a whopping ¥70,000 (approximately US$616 in today’s money).

Yes, really.









I don’t need to tell you that the values of EG Civics have grown exponentially in the past few years, especially if like Yanagi-san’s car they’re of the desirable JDM EG6 breed. Still, even for 2017, he got an absolute bargain.

Yanagi-san was 20 years old when he bought the Civic, and luckily it went to the right owner. Working in an automotive-related field, it’s safe to say he’s got the vision, skills and a few knowledgeable friends who have all helped him along the way.

If you put as much time and energy into your engine bay as Yanagi-san has, you’re going to want to show it off, right? But why wait for the next show ‘n’ shine? There’s no better cold air intake system than simply removing the biggest air-flow restriction of them all. Suns out, guns out.













A B16A block remains at the heart of the Civic, but now benefits from high compression Toda Racing forged pistons. The cylinder head was processed by our friends over at NAPREC and fitted out with cams (and adjustable cam gears) again from the Toda catalogue. Fresh air is supplied via a Skunk2 Ultra manifold and Alpha throttle body, while nasty gasses exit post haste through a Toda Racing header.

It’s a simple-yet-effective setup, all controlled by an A’PEXi Power FC engine management system.





As the car sees track use, Yanagi-san has wisely made upgrades to the transmission, namely an ATS cross mission gear set and a Spoon LSD. In the suspension department you’ll find A’PEXi coilovers.

I told you this thing was not just a pretty face.













Inside is very much what you see is what you get: a single Bride bucket seat, TAKATA Racing harness, an OMP wheel and IRP shifter, and a Chasebays brake balancer to add bias adjustability between the front and rear stoppers. There’s a roll cage for safety and shell rigidity, a small dry-cell battery, and some stickers – because we shouldn’t take anything in life too seriously.





The exterior has seen just the right amount of modification. There’s a Sergeant front bumper running a rare US Racing lip, Spoon mirrors, a Spoon rear spoiler, and Enkei RPF1s in a 15×8-inch fitment with 205/50R15 Advan A050s. In case you know next to nothing about anime but are curious about the figure adorning the right front corner of the car, it’s Katō Megumi from the series Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata.





I think it’s safe to say that any doubts I ever had about Hondas has now fallen to the dirt like a red Japanese maple leaf at the end of autumn – my absolute favourite time of the year here.

I’m especially drawn towards these early-’90s hatchbacks and all their high-revving, stick-to-the-road quirks. I just wish I could travel back in time to grab myself a bargain.

While I dream, check out the very nice video above from Anstir Media to see and hear Yanagi-san’s Civic in action.

Toby Thyer

Instagram _tobinsta_

tobythyer.co.uk

