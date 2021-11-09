Hips Don’t Lie: The Riko-Style 240Z

Next Chapter >

I’ve always been a sucker for the big-body IMSA GTU S30s, and Speedhunters regular Riko Gutierrez has hit it out of the park with his 1972 240Z built in this style.

More accurately, in his style: Riko-style.





The bulging bodywork is far from subtle, and the same can be said of Riko’s signature gold paintwork, which all of his cars wear. Work was done by Riko’s fabricator and builder Marcus Fry Racing, while the paintwork was performed by 24/7 Autobody of Redwood City, California.

Riko also hasn’t been shy with the self-branding on the car, which extends to the valve cover.

Triple Mikuni/Solex carburetors can also been found in the engine bay, which provide induction for the L28 block that’s been stroked to 3.1 liters.





The full cage that you can see protruding into the engine bay comes to full form in the cabin, where a single Bride Low Max bucket seat is nestled. The high level of execution and attention to detail visible in the bay is carried over as well, and I like the simple function-first layout from the driver seat.

It’s a car you’d struggle to miss in any setting, and even at the 2021 SEMA Show it was a total stand-out.

Just imagine hearing the brutal roar of the 3.1-liter stroker on the street, just to look in your rear-view mirror and see this closing in on you.

The car is true to Riko’s larger-than-life personality, and I can’t wait to spend some real time with it for a full feature soon.

Trevor Ryan

Instagram: trevornotryan

tyrphoto.com