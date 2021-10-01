Next Chapter >

It seems a little hard to believe, but this year Honda’s high performance K20 engine turns 20.

Two decades is a long time, and although the performance K engine has evolved from a purely naturally aspirated mill first seen in the JDM DC5 Integra and EP3 Civic Type Rs to a turbocharged weapon for the modern CTR era, its basic inline-four framework has remained.

In more recent times, the K motor has become a popular choice for Honda re-powers and cross-platform builds, and it’s not hard to see why. This is an engine that responds extremely well to tuning. Front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, street, circuit, drag – K engines are being used everywhere and for everything.









It’s little wonder then that Honda K-powered builds are featuring more and more often on Speedhunters. In the last few months we’ve seen a JDM K20 FD2 Civic Type R, a Rotrex supercharged K20 Integra Type R sedan, a K20/K24 EK2 Civic, and even a K-swapped Ferrari 308 GTBi build. That got us thinking about a special Honda K-Powered theme… and here we are.

Over the course of the month and in between our regular programming, we’ll be bringing you a look at a variety of builds from around the world, all with one thing in common – Honda K-series engines.

To finish the month off, we’d love to see some of your K-powered builds. Whether it’s factory-fitted or transplanted, send us a few clear photos of your car and its engine and a bit of information, and we’ll choose some to feature in a special IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER post at the end of October. Your photos need to be sized to 1920px x 1280px and saved at the highest quality JPEG setting, then emailed to iamthespeedhunter@speedhunters.com by Monday October 25, 2021.

To kick the K-Powered theme off properly, Paddy’s got a detailed looked at very cool and very quick Toyota MR-S. It’s up next so check it out.

The Speedhunters

Instagram: thespeedhunters