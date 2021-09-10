The Weird, Rare & Unexpected Cars Of Ultrace

Next Chapter >

Pretty much every car you can think of has been modified by enthusiasts in one way or another.

Does that mean modifiers should stop and call it quits? Of course not; humans are competitive in nature and shows like Ultrace exist for the purpose of pushing boundaries and taking custom car building to new levels.

So it’s either crossing unthinkable limits while building another VW Golf project, or finding a car that’s not been done before, which, let’s face it, is hard to do.









At Ultrace 2021 in Wrocław, Poland last month, I saw it all. Everything from Škodas to Alfa Romeos were represented.

Heck, someone even bagged a Polish-made FSO Polonez.











My opinion is that stance is not unique to projects with extreme negative camber and tight wheel fitment. Every car has a stance; the hard part is getting that stance right.

For me, this Bluebird is a perfect example of a functional stance look that doesn’t disrespect the original engineering. Maybe your granddad drove such a car in the ’80s or ’90s? The takeaway here is that Nissan passion doesn’t have to start with a GT-R.





Opels were once a street-racing favourite, but these days you don’t hear much about them. It’s always nice to see less popular brands being given the treatment.













On the other hand, at any show like Ultrace it’s guaranteed that Volkswagens will be in abundance. For me, the excitement truly hits when I find a more unique model in a sea of Golf hatchbacks.





Another VAG resident is Audi. Seeing A4s and A6s is nothing special, but builders now seem to be looking back to history for their next project, and the results are amazing.









Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar owners follow the air-lifted old school trend happily too.









What about sport cars? It’s a totally different treat to see a performance car playing the stance game. Some may say they’ve been ruined, but there are plenty of original examples, so cutting up and dropping a few in the name of diversity is not a crime in my opinion. And they usually look gorgeous.











Ultrace is an ideal place for hunting weird, rare and just plain unexpected builds. Being situated in the middle of Europe, it brings people together from many different regions with their unique vision and resources. Everyone’s constantly trying to outdo each other with wider wheels and lower ride heights, but for me, as long as everyone is enjoying themselves, it’s all good.

Vladimir Ljadov

Instagram: wheelsbywovka

because@wheelsbywovka.com

www.wheelsbywovka.com