The Quail: Where Every Car Is The Best Car

The Quail

I mentioned it a couple of years ago in previous coverage of this event, but the sentiment remains for 2021: The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering is the go-to event (in terms of car shows) during Monterey Car Week.

The reasons behind this can vary greatly depending on who you ask. Perhaps people-watching is your thing? Well, you’ve certainly chosen the right place for interesting personalities and of course matching attire. Or maybe you’re a foodie and like a drink? Fear not, because the restaurants on site – which range from gourmet steaks to authentic Greek food, and all of which most certainly have bars – can be found within a moment’s walk no matter where you are in the Quail Lodge & Golf Club venue.











With entertainment and indulgence of this caliber, you wouldn’t be wrong in expecting the primary focus of the event to deliver unlike any other. And it does just that time and time again, with one key ingredient that sets The Quail apart from everything else Car Week has to offer: automotive diversity.











After coming here over the last few years, I’ve always left the show feeling quite satisfied. Sure, the cocktail party aspect has some influence on that, but really, the hunt for speed during this event is unlike anything else I’ve experienced. The Goodwood Festival of Speed would likely give it a run for its money, but I’ve not personally attended that event, so take my judgments with a grain of salt and a lack of experience.

Anyway, this year, The Quail was no different than prior.















The main highlight in the garden setting included a strong showing of Lamborghinis to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Countach, with the first reveal of the new car taking place at The Quail. I’ll reserve my critique of the car for now, though I think we can all agree that it could have been done better. I don’t hate it either, though. But there were four Countach posters on my bedroom wall growing up, so I may be a little biased with that perspective.







Other Lamborghinis including several Diablos in vibrant colors made an appearance too. Not mad, because right next to those Countach posters on my wall were Diablo SV posters. I guess you could say seeing my heroes in person was an experience in itself.

Speaking of heroes though, pictured above is one of two Ferrari F40s on The Quail roster… Need I say more?











One car in particular that made a strong impression was the Gemballa Project Sandbox. It reminded me of the new 959 from Rennsport Reunion that we covered a few years ago, which also made its appearance here but with a bit of a Baja twist.

Given that the Sandbox is based on the 992, I think the overall mash-up makes for an interesting design language that simply works. It’s got this retro-esque vibe to it that screams neon era thanks to that classic 911 shape, but the fit, finish and materials used fast forward it into the future. And the added ground clearance with properly proportioned tires all bring that cohesiveness together.















While highlighting cool cars is always fun, I’ll let the gallery below do most of that for me. What I did want to touch upon though is something that I heard while speaking with some friends at the show. One of them noted, ‘Every car here would be the ‘best of show’ at any other show,’ and that resonated hard with me.

Think about that statement for a bit… When you go to any other car show or event, you always wonder who might win the ‘best of show’ award and, more often than not, that decision may be somewhat questionable. The craziest part about The Quail, however, is that you simply can’t argue anything about it.







Every car is the best car. It’s a show filled with the cream of the crop. So you become jaded, and the awards honestly don’t become a factor anymore. It simply doesn’t matter who wins as the atmosphere and vibe of the whole event is about enjoying the finer things in life. And that’s something I can always get behind. Great cars, great company, and a great show.

Naveed Yousufzai

Instagram: eatwithnaveed

Email: naveed@speedhunters.com

Gallery



























