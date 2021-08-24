Monterey Entrée: McCall’s At The Jet Center

Next Chapter >

There’s no better way to start Car Week than to explore McCall’s Motorworks Revival at Monterey Jet Center.

Between the venue, cars and aircraft on display, Monterey Car Week events don’t come more extravagant than this one. From prototypes and one-off builds to the newest Gulfstream G500 private jet, the Jet Center party has a little bit of something for everyone no matter what your taste – or budget – might be. So button up that dress shirt and get your fanciest heels on as we take a stroll through this year’s stage of exclusive cars and aircraft.















When I usually attend these sorts of events, I like to take a solo trip around the entire venue to hunt for interesting speed. At McCall’s Jet Center party it’s always quite exciting the first time around, since this is essentially the intro to what the rest of Car Week will pan out like. And while seeing jets and cars displayed in a shared hanger is pretty exciting, I will say that this year seemed a little bit less busy.

I think the majority of that might have to do with Covid restrictions set in place, as it had to have made it more difficult for people to bring special cars out. Or perhaps I’m just critiquing a bit more harshly than in years past. Nonetheless, there were still some interesting newcomers that I hadn’t seen before.





For example, there were a few more uncommon Ford’s in attendance this year. I think the excitement around the Hollywood hit Ford vs. Ferrari alongside the release of the new Bronco can be credited for what seems to be a different level of appreciation for the iconic American marque.













Across the venue I stumbled upon what looked to be the first ‘safari’-style Jaguar E-Type, and I must say it suites the car pretty well. Far too often these cars are retained in mint restored condition, so it was a pleasant surprise to see someone take an untraditional approach with their restomod direction.

I’ve always loved the E-Type shape, and seeing them flogged around Goodwood in race car form only makes me want one that much more. But this approach is something I can also get behind. Can you imagine this thing in action on a dirt rally stage?





My favorite of the show however was the display by Meyers Manx. Their original dune buggy restomods are slowly taking over the internet, and seeing them parked under a promotional sea plane was a perfect imaginative experience of enjoying life near the water and truly living the Manx mantra – fun.





















Overall, the McCall’s Motorworks Revival was again one of the best ways to start this week of automotive heaven. And while there were countless others cars that could be highlighted for this year’s Jet Center party coverage, I’ve decided to let the pictures do the rest of the talking for me. Enjoy the gallery below, and stay tuned for some epic-ness headed your way from The Quail, Rolex Reunion, and of course the anchor of the week – The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Naveed Yousufzai

Instagram: eatwithnaveed

naveed@speedhunters.com

