Infinite Inspiration At The World’s Best Support Race

Imagine a paddock filled to the brim with some of the greatest tin top race cars of all time, sporting the most iconic liveries from your favourite eras of racing. Now imagine those same cars running bumper to bumper on the Nürburgring with zero care for damage.

That’s a dream, surely? Well it’s not, it’s real and it is called the N24h Classic Race.









Playing second fiddle to the more modern ADAC Total 24h Race, the Nürburgring 24h Classic Race must win the Oscar for ‘Best Supporting Role’. Group A heroes like the Ford Sierra RS500 rub shoulders with Super Touring masterpieces like the Opel Vectra. The mix is seasoned with Porsches from every era and screaming DTM beasts too.

















It’s like a chocolate selection box filled only with the cult classics, so it’s strange to think that this event isn’t the top billing during the N24h weekend.









There’s so much to take in that it is a little bit of a sensory overload. Straight-sixes, boxers, V8s and inline-fours all sing with a variety of carburettor or fuel injected amplification. It’s a symphony of motorsport sounds.

If you can’t find a car you like watching in the N24h Classic Race, I’d be interested to hear what makes you tick.











If, for you,the essence of saloon car racing is the idea of celebrating everyday vehicles, then the Classic Race is absolute heaven. I’m just torn between who to support – the Toyota AE86, E30 BMWs or maybe some of the old Opel stuff…

Can I get three flags, please?

