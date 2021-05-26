SHARE A Perfect Saturday Afternoon In Bali

A Perfect Saturday Afternoon In Bali

EVENT COVERAGE
By
26th May 2021 1 Comment
A Perfect Saturday Afternoon In Bali

Even at the best of times, car meets in Bali are extremely rare. Why? There are a number of reasons, but it mostly boils down to the scene being extremely small. Cars outside of the run-of-the-mill Balinese norm are very expensive to own, and then there are only are handful of tuner shops that can build cars and maintain them.

But what the local enthusiast community lacks in size it makes up for in passion, so when an event happens I do my best to get along and catch a glimpse of the car culture unique to this tropical Indonesian island.

Speedhunters_ARD_9406
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9214
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9384
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9197
Speedhunters_ARD_9377

Last weekend’s Nyore Chill-Noon Drive was hosted by Speedtuner Dewata, a well-known automotive apparel brand in Indonesia. The event entailed a drive from Parkir Timur Denpasar in the heart of Bali’s capital, to the popular Monkey Forest tourist spot in Ubud, around 45 minutes away.

Speedhunters_ARD_9388

Although I knew the turnout would be large by Balinese car scene standards, I wasn’t expecting to be blown away by the cars themselves, and that’s perfectly fine with me. Car culture is more than just rare JDM models or expensive exotics; it’s about connecting and spending quality time with like-minded people. So meets like this one will always have my support.

Speedhunters_ARD_9368
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9253
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9356
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9407
Speedhunters_ARD_9229

As you can see, BMWs and Toyota models made up a large proportion of the cars that turned out for the Chill-Noon Drive. That makes sense as these are some of the more common makes and models on the island. Many Balinese enthusiasts also lean towards the affordable options; it’s about working with what you can get and achieve on your budget over everything else.

Speedhunters_ARD_9322
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9293
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9333
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9302
Speedhunters_ARD_9335
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9343
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9352
Speedhunters_ARD_9661

What’s surprising is the number of KE30 and KE70 Corollas on the island, so many in fact that Bali has its own enthusiast club for these cars. They’re old school, rear-wheel drive and affordable – what’s not to love?!

  • Speedhunters_ARD_9390
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9231
Speedhunters_ARD_9361

The next step up would be BMW E30s and E36s. They’re not nearly as affordable, but parts are readily available, which is a big thing. I used to own a Subaru Impreza WRX STI – quite uncommon in Bali – and had to wait six months for a single OEM bushing replacement, which then cost double what you’d pay anywhere else in the world. So it’s actually smarter to enjoy cars that have plenty of local support.

Speedhunters_ARD_9396

This purple E36 M3 replica has a proper S50B32 engine (tuned by UKworks Performance Bali) under-hood. Most modified and tuned cars on the island have some sort of UKworks connection.

Speedhunters_ARD_9440
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9478
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9493
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9416
Speedhunters_ARD_9497

Once everyone was assembled, we started the 20+km drive to the famed Monkey Forest.

  • Speedhunters_ARD_9841
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9816
Speedhunters_ARD_9832
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9857
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9839

Bali’s economy is extremely reliant on tourism, and without international visitors locals have been forced to look for other ways to survive. I know people who’ve had to sell their cars and others now selling produce grown at their homes just to make ends meet.

Speedhunters_ARD_9639
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9663
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9581
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9604
Speedhunters_ARD_9673
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9509
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9701
Speedhunters_ARD_9688
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9712
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9709
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9725
Speedhunters_ARD_9678
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9794
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9745
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9748
Speedhunters_ARD_9790
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9763
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9772
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9782
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9787
Speedhunters_ARD_9796
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9679
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9804
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9761
Speedhunters_ARD_9810

That said, it was great to have had the meet in Ubud as a way to support the local economy and donate to the welfare of the Monkey Forest’s furry inhabitants.

  • Speedhunters_ARD_9733
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9729
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9768
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9773

A few latecomers joined in the festivities at this point, including group of Honda Civic Estilo (EG6) hatchbacks. This is another highly-desirable model, and in good condition they’re worth a lot of money.

Speedhunters_ARD_9512
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9500
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9520
Speedhunters_ARD_9528

The Honda Brio, meanwhile, is an affordable car to buy and modify, which makes them very popular in Bali. The blue car has been turbocharged and features numerous chassis and suspension upgrades, while the yellow Brio remains naturally aspirated, but with a later-model facelift, carbon fibre bits, a roll cage and coilovers.

Speedhunters_ARD_9327
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9648
  • Speedhunters_ARD_9281
Speedhunters_ARD_9809

I had a fun time at the Nyore Chill-Noon Drive. There was a wider variety of cars than I expected, and everyone was happy to be out together on a Saturday afternoon with fellow enthusiasts. Hopefully we can do it again soon.

Rick Muda
Instagram: ardskellig

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

1 comment

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Alen Haseta

Great pics and good read Rick. Would love to visit this part of Bali when I eventually go there for a summer holiday.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS