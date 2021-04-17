Build Appeal: What Attracts You? How About A Billet 3-Rotor Turbo BMW M4…

Next Chapter >

What is it that attracts you to follow a car build? Is it the platform used or the people involved? Maybe it’s modification style, or praise-worthy fabrication? If none of those, then perhaps it’s the intended final application?

I am, quite obviously, a sucker for altered ride heights and engine conversions, and ‘swaps and a drop’ usually get a quick double tap and a monochromatic heart as they slide through my DMs. The builds I follow typically require more; I need to be inspired once the shock and awe of the initial impression subsides. Outside-of-the-box thinking combined with engaging fabrication often does that.

Depending on what’s going on, I don’t even care if there’s no realistic application for the final result. Just seeing someone push themselves to create exactly what they want is often enough. Given the relatively short nature of life there’s no shame in building something just to build it. I also think there’s no need to regret only seeing a build 80% through and then completely switching gears.

Sometimes, the only way to discover something really isn’t for you is by trying it. But, I digress.

These days I mostly keep tabs on interesting projects via Instagram, but the downside to that platform is the cursed algorithm. Say I get sidetracked by remote control cars; suddenly my feed is flipped upside down with them. It can be weeks (and several unnecessary purchases later), before my favorite car builds bubble back up to the surface. The way the Instagram algorithm manipulates my choices is why I still drop a rose at the gravesite of message boards around the world.









A few weeks ago, while distracting myself from one thing or another, a message from Keiron popped up. Opening the attached gallery I was hit with an overwhelming sense of déjà vu. The absurdity of this car was rather familiar.

I’d clicked follow on this build a few months prior, because not only did it tick my personal ‘must follow’ boxes, the end result is sure to be crazy as hell.

Lemons To Hard Lemonade

I’m an extremely firm believer that in the world of cars nothing is sacred, and as a result I absolutely adore it when builders opt to swim upstream, often assisted by a host of power adders and questionable financial investments.

An F82 BMW M4 powered by a turbocharged, billet and peripheral-ported triple-rotor rotary engine certainly fits that bill.

These renderings by Khyzyl Saleem show us what the M4’s owner/builder Cody McManus is aiming for. It wasn’t always going to be like this though. Initially, the BMW was destined for time attack, but the project’s overall direction and objective changed when things went south with the original body kit designer. This hiccup gave Cody a moment to reflect.

He’s since decided not to build something that is incapable of being plated and driven on the street.





“Think TX2K,” Cody states, as he looks to make north of 1,500whp.







Helping achieve that goal is the aforementioned Promax-built rotary engine and an insane 94mm oil-less Comp Turbo turbocharger. The setup will be designed to handle 50+psi of boost on a regular basis.

The party doesn’t stop there, and for those that deserve it there will also be a trunk full of giggle gas to unleash. Underpinning all of this insanity is oversized studs, stout apex seals, a billet crank and dry sump. More is seemingly being added weekly, as chronicled on Cody’s Instagram and YouTube accounts.







Being a self-taught fabricator, Cody is also using this project as an opportunity to showcase what he is truly capable of. Rowdy’s Garage was started out of simple necessity. Tired of waiting for others to weld his projects, Cody picked up the torch and learned to do it himself. Spend enough time under a welding helmet and you’re bound to get good at it.

Today, Rowdy’s operates as a selective automotive fabrication shop specializing in builds that are both interesting and unique.

Back to the M4 where extreme attention to detail is being employed throughout the entire build. Regardless of the many hours devoted this will not be a show car, but it will be a car used to show off. The SEMA Show, whenever that returns, will be the BMW’s first stop.

Helping showcase just how many modifications exist within the M4, Cody plans to paint the remaining OEM components bright white. Anything no longer white will have been modified to some degree.

As you can see by the rendering, very little of the car will be left stock.

I hope Keiron gets a chance to head to New Jersey again to bring us back up to speed with the ongoing progression.

If you’ve come this far and Cody’s build doesn’t have you excited, I’d like to repeat my original question: What attracts you to a car build?

Dave Thomas

Instagram: stanceiseverythingcom

Photos by Keiron Berndt

Instagram: keiron_berndt

Builds on Speedhunters

Rough, Rugged & Raw