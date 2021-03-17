Rest In Peace, Sabine Schmitz

Next Chapter >

The Nürburgring is a very special place, and for many people it was first brought to mainstream attention by Top Gear and the absolutely magical Sabine Schmitz. It is with great sadness that the world lost a legend on Tuesday when Sabine passed away at the age of just 51.

Germany’s Eifel region is home to a wonderful community of people with a great sense of humour, and Sabine was born and raised at the Nürburgring with an infectious spirit. Her mother, Ursula Schmitz, founded the famous Hotel Am Tiergarten in 1969 and Sabine, her youngest daughter, was the first and only woman in racing history to win the 24-hours race.

Many of you will remember Sabine piloting a Ford Transit around the Nordschleife with fantastic energy, making many people smile during passenger laps in the ‘Ring Taxi, and also this incredible lap in the Frikadelli Racing Team 911 GT3 R.

Sabine had been quietly battling cancer for some time, and with a heavy heart, we all now know that was one she didn’t win.

Cancer cannot take away the absolute brilliance of Sabine Schmitz and the smiles this wonder woman gave the automotive world. Speedhunters sends our best wishes, love and thoughts to Klaus, Ursula Schmitz and family, the Frikadelli Racing Team, and Sabine’s friends who loved her dearly.





Rest in peace, Queen of the Nürburgring.

Ben Chandler

Instagram: ben_scenemedia

ben@speedhunters.com