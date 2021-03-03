SHARE Ebisu Circuit Needs Our Help

Ebisu Circuit Needs Our Help

3rd March 2021 0 Comments


Our friends at Ebisu Circuit just can’t seem to catch a break.

Almost 10 years on from the March 11, 2011 Tohoku earthquake that devastated northern parts of Japan, another strong quake hit.

ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

While most areas escaped damage, the same can’t be said for Ebisu Circuit and Tohoku Safari Park, both located up in the mountains above Nihonmatsu City.

ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

While the epicenter of the 7.3-magnitude quake was out on the Pacific Ocean bed, Fukushima Prefecture felt a 6.0 tremor which went on for a very long two minutes. What you see here is the resulting damage at Ebisu.

A large landslide saw the side of the hill on which Drift Land is perched, slip down and cover part of the main straight, pit lane, and pit building on Ebisu’s Nishi Course.

  • ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_04
  • ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_05
ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

Social media was instantly bombarded with images of the landslide, but Nobushige Kumakubo – pro drifter, D1 champion, and the owner of the facility – asked that people gave him time to properly assess the damage and figure out what to do before even thinking about accepting all the offers of help that came rushing in.

ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

Which explains why we’re talking about this now, some three weeks after the earthquake occurred.

ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_11

In that time, Kumakubo and his team have already begun the clean up work, and have collectively figured out how the remediation should be approached. This week they have launched an official donations page, which you can access here.

ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_13
  • ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_12
  • ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

On top of the hit Ebisu has been taking from COVID-19, it’s tragic to see these images; it feels like bad déjà vu from a decade ago. Above you can see how the top section of the pit buildings have been damaged, and the total loss of some support vehicles.

ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

On top of what has been shared online, the damage actually extends to other buildings around the greater facility, too. Some of the cars that were parked inside garages at the time of the quake didn’t fare well either.

1SDM10-267
  • 1adm17_dino_dalle_carbonare_027
  • 1ADM10-312
  • 1ADM10-257
  • 1adm17_dino_dalle_carbonare_028
1adm17_dino_dalle_carbonare_046

After what Ebisu Circuit and its extended family that spans from this amazing venue has done for drift culture over the years, it’s time for the community to give back.

  • ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_08
  • ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_14
ebisu_earthquake_21_dino_dalle_carbonare_15

I guess the first and easiest way right now is to offer your support by donating what you can, with the hope that Ebisu will be back on its feet soon.

Official Ebisu Circuit Donation Page

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

Photos by Powervehicles 

