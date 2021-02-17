SHARE Head In The Clouds At SUPRLIFE Studio

Head In The Clouds At SUPRLIFE Studio

SPECIAL FEATURE
Words
Images
Keiron Berndt
17th February 2021 0 Comments
Head In The Clouds At SUPRLIFE Studio

I’m sure you’ve all had a moment of semantic satiation; that point in which you’ve said or written a word so many times that it just seems wrong.

The way it sounds, the way it’s spelled, it’s definition… all of it suddenly seems ridiculous. Almost weekly I have this feeling about the word ‘creator’ – especially when it’s preceded by the word ‘content’.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1465

Yes, I’m very aware of the fact that I am indeed a content creator. But often, usually thanks to social media, I need to remind myself that there are various levels of creator within the word very broad definition.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1486

It might be self-deprecating, but I don’t think what I do – or what a lot of content creators do, but let me lay under this bus alone – is on par with those that create with their hands. I have a lot of aids in my craft, photo manipulation software, spell checkers, and poor souls like my editor, Brad.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1007

But when you’re bringing something that exists in your mind into the physical realm, you’re required to be equally a master of your thoughts and motor skills. Some, I’d argue most, have a mastery of one but not always the other.

See the last time you played Pictionary for evidence that the hand doesn’t always do what the mind wants.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1081
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0913
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0925
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1095

Effectively bringing ideas to life takes more than just vision. It requires craftsmanship, often some level of engineering, and a touch of artistry. All of us can get lucky making something once or twice. A broken clock is right twice a day, but consistently bringing thoughts to life requires dedication, practice, and persistence.

Each of these traits play an integral part in the creation, growth and ultimately success of New Jersey’s SUPRLIFE Studio.

Extraordinary
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1481

Kemal, or ‘K’ if you’ll recall from his recent Aristo feature, spent five years as an apprentice mastering the various talents anyone who aims to works in auto body needs to hone. At his own shop there is sanding dust on the floor, as well as the familiar smell of hardener and accelerants, but a rather direct message greets everyone at the shop’s front counter.

Not a Body Shop.

Those words are a reminder to both the customers and staff that SUPRLIFE Studio is so much more than an operation that slings paint.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1291

Body shops typically keep their lights on via calamity-based insurance work. If you need a dent blown in, SUPRLIFE is certainly capable, but they’d rather send you a few doors down to someone who wants to do that kind of work.

K and his team are the guys you visit when you want to color slightly, or completely outside of the box.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0786

Yes, SUPRLIFE Studio is known for making custom fender flares, but no two they complete are the same. Each is crafted for the specific needs of that vehicle, be it show, track, or both. More importantly, where applicable each is done in metal, and they’re blended into the body rather than being bolted on.

  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0789
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0790
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0884
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0891

At the shop, half measures don’t exist. With each flare or body revision the lines of the overall vehicle are taken into consideration. One change often forces other changes down the line, but for the sake of a more cohesive product those further modifications are not overlooked.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1369

Naturally, the creativity at SUPRLIFE doesn’t stop with pushing cars out horizontally. One of their most significant recent endeavors lurks within a somewhat unassuming Toyota Aristo.

  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0875
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1004

There are a lot of modifications present on this car that don’t leap out immediately, but perhaps some of you have noticed a rather defining mod already.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1130

Suicide doors are not a straightforward undertaking. If you attended any import show in the late ’90s, then you’ve probably seen a poorly done job. Because doors – especially luxury sedan doors – are not light.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1164

Telltale signs of a less-than-stellar conversion include a limiting strap running from pillar to door, along with a discreetly-placed object at the end of the door to hold it up.

  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1086
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1107
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1095

Not here, the three man crew painstakingly reworked the quarter panel structures, outer door skins, inner door skins, and door jambs to ensure the suicide doors open and close as if they were factory. The owner had been turned down by several ‘custom’ shops before SUPRLIFE Studio delivered on what was previously deemed impossible.

  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0800
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0891
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0913
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0808

When Keiron visited the shop, the Aristo was nearing mechanical completion; the flares on the blue R33 had just began; and a Y51 Infiniti was receiving a final buff after having its body kit fitted, fenders widened, and paint resprayed.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0837

Since then the Infiniti has left, replaced by a rare Hartge H35-24 BMW E30 that’s in for a subtle refresh. The doors of the Aristo have also been completed, and pleased with the work the owner has commissioned SUPRLIFE to take things even further.

Inspiration is All Around
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1253
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1325
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1255
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1224

Inspiration at the shop comes from everywhere. Obviously Japan is a huge source of influence, and K has had the chance to break bread with some of the best. But being solely influenced by Japan would result in a somewhat cookie-cutter shop, so K and crew continually seek new ideas from the environment that surrounds them.

Their goal is to be better than those that provided their inspiration.

  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1327
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1332
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1506
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1342
  • Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1340

The waiting area is as much a display of past work as it is a bit of an art gallery. Not everything within the display cases or on the walls has a practical application, but all of it feeds into what makes that atmosphere at SUPRLIFE unique.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1596

A nothing-is-off-limits mindset is what keeps K and his collective of craftsman busy, as does the idea that they can all safely say ‘no’. The shop is in the fortunate position to be able to turn down work that isn’t where they want to head. Suffering through a job they are not passionate for does everyone a disservice.

Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0860

They key takeaway from our visit is that SUPRLIFE Studio is that good enough is never good enough, and the bar they hope to surpass is somewhere up in the clouds.

Dave Thomas
Instagram: stanceiseverythingcom

Photos by Keiron Berndt
Instagram: keiron_berndt

Cutting Room Floor
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1377
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1438
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1441
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1449
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1491
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1498
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1503
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1510
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1536
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1654
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1647
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1629
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1362
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1351
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1347
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1344
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1300
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1265
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1253
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1228
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1162
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1155
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1123
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1031
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1033
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1042
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1072
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1074
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0972
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0974
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0966
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0960
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0931
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0933
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0935
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0939
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0944
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0950
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0905
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0899
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0896
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0808
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1619
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-1553
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0800
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0792
Suprlife Studio Tour - Speedhunters - Keiron Berndt - Let's Be Friends-0773
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS