Chasing The One: 48 BMW E30s & Counting…

Dream cars rarely become more attainable or affordable with time. They usually end up like many desirable things in life, with the cost becoming inflated well beyond average means. Just look at the air-cooled 911 market…

For me, the list of cars I’d like to own has only grown as I’ve gotten older. I’ve been able to own a few of them, but most have simply fallen off the list.

Adam, the owner of this BMW E30 M3, is someone who actually purchased their dream car. But it wasn’t as straightforward as it sounds.

Rewind to one morning during the 2017 SEMA Show. While milling around the outside area looking for a noteworthy build in a sea of mall crawlers and Bluetooth driveshafts, I stumbled across very cool E30 M3 – with Saskatchewan/Canadian plates to boot.





A few days later while shooting an LS-swapped 996, I mentioned the E30 to the Porsche’s owner. It turned out that he knew the BMW’s owner.

Fast forward a bit, I found myself heading down the Trans-Canada Highway on my way to meet Adam and see what his ‘God’s Chariot’ was all about.

We all know someone who’s owned a crazy number of cars, and Adam is definitely one of those people.

I asked him to name a few, and this is what I got: “48 BMW E30s, including an example of every year model released in North America including a Touring, nine BMW E36s, four BMW E39s, three BMW E10s, one BMW E28 and one E12, 14 Toyota AE86s, four Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IVs, a ’73 Toyota Celica and ’74 Corolla, an ’85 Honda CR-X, ’93 Mazda MX-6, ’81 Mazda RX-7, ’89 Toyota pickup, ’93 Plymouth Acclaim, ’01 Nissan Xterra (supercharged), ’01 Toyota Tacoma, ’98 Subaru STI wagon, ’94 Subaru WRX, ’89 Nissan 240SX, a ’95 Nissan 240SX, ’94 Nissan Silvia, ’06 Lexus GS 430, ’00 Lexus GS 400, ’08 Lexus IS F, ’91 Nissan Skyline GT-R, ’93 Honda Civic, an ’02 Volkswagen Jetta, and a ’87 Nissan Hardbody.”

Some would call that an issue, but Adam was just searching for ‘the one’.

Even after tasting almost everything attainable to him, something about the E30 chassis has kept Adam coming back for more – hence the 48 examples on that list.

I don’t need to beat the proverbial dead horse about the timeless style and design of the E30, and especially the widened-fender and slightly more aggressive-looking M3 variant. But for Adam, it was all about striving for the best he could get, no matter how much work had to be done to get there.

It started with a Calypsorot Metallic 1990 325i coupe, which came about by chance.

Prior to this first E30, Adam owned a Nissan S13 that he parked outside his workplace during the week. One day, someone came in off the street and offered to buy it for an amount that Adam simply could not refuse. The deal was done immediately, leaving Adam with no transport to get home.

After frantically scrolling Kijiji – Canada’s version of Craigslist and Gumtree), Adam found the BMW coupe and picked it up for a song. Unbeknownst to him at the time though, this was going to be the first of many E30s.

With his later purchases, Adam dabbled with basic upgrades to more extensive ones. Prior to forum build threads and YouTube DIY guides on the topic, he even completed a Nissan SR20DET swap. But no matter what he threw at the E30s he owned – MTech 1 and 2 kits, coilovers, rare bits and pieces, and more Recaro seats that he can remember, it just didn’t fill the M3-shaped void in his life.

Adam spent many hours dreaming about the E30 M3 he wanted to own, but due their rarity in Canada, rust issues, and skyrocketing prices, his chances of ownership seemed to keep slipping further and further away. But Adam’s luck was about to change.

At this time he was living in the Canadian equivalent of Kansas, albeit with about a quarter of the number of people. Some call Saskatoon a city, but I refuse. When anything happens in this town, everyone knows about it. So when a new resident arrived with an E30 M3, it wasn’t long before he and Adam crossed paths.





Adam immediately expressed some interest in the car, but instead of being shot down – as he expected he would be – the BMW owner said he’d be tempted to sell it if someone made a reasonable offer. This was the golden opportunity Adam had been waiting for, but all of his liquidity was tied up in a handful of other cars, including a built Lancer Evo IV.

Of course, he promptly listed the Mitsubishi for sale.

The very next day, a young guy and his mother turned up to take a look at the Evo. Adam assumed that they’d want to go for a test drive, but the mom just sat in the driver’s seat playing with the steering wheel – then wrote him out a cheque at full asking price. Even more astonishing, she then pointed at Adam’s SR20DET-swapped E30, and asked how much for that too. He threw out a price, she wrote out another cheque.

Adam wasted little time dashing to the bank to cash the cheques, and with money in hand he got straight in touch with the BMW owner about purchasing his car. A deal was done without delay – Adam’s 30th E30 was, fittingly, an M3. There have been 18 more E30 purchases since, but this car has yet to be beat.

Is it ‘the one’? Only time will tell.

While the M3 was everything Adam always hoped it would be, his car now had to be the best that it could be.





First up was the bodywork, followed by a full respray in Calypsorot Metallic as a tribute to Adam’s very first E30.









Next came an Evo 2 front spoiler, Evo 3 rear spoiler, DTM-style Gurney flap, Recaro Pole Position seats, MTech 2 steering wheel, AST coilovers, a big brake kit, Alpina wheels, and few other odds and ends.









What about under the hood, I hear you ask. How could someone who had previously SR20DET swapped an E30 leave this alone?





Well, when I shot the car, it was still running its original BMW S14 engine. However, as of writing this, Adam has pulled the M mill out and is awaiting a few more parts before a Honda K-swap commences.

Stay tuned for that…

Keiron Berndt

Instagram: keiron_berndt

