Seeing Double At The Off Time Meeeeting

Given the sheer number of Skyline GT-Ts and GT-Rs of various generations present at the recent Off Time Meeeeting, standing out among the crowd would be a tall order for anyone.

To be completely honest, I wanted to try and find something different to spotlight first, as we see a lot of Skylines on Speedhunters. Not that there is anything wrong with that – we love them as much as you do – but a little diversity never hurts, right?

Then these two Bayside Blue BNR34 GT-Rs pulled in, fashionably late, to the event and instantly stole the show. Sorry folks, diversity will have to wait until the next spotlight…







It wasn’t the fact that they were almost identical in approach and execution – with essentially the entire Nismo catalog of parts thrown at them – that initially drew me in for a closer look.

No, it was the custom interiors that had me drooling like a broken faucet.





If you have seen the inside of a stock GT-T (like Project Rough) or GT-R, the hard and highly unattractive plastic that fills the cabin leaves a lot to be desired.

The owners of these cars thought the same and decided to replace every piece with either carbon fiber or high quality leather. It’s something that you have to see and feel to believe, but sitting inside both GT-Rs had me thinking about Project Rough’s interior. I guess that’s more things to add to the never-ending list…









Underneath the Nismo hoods revealed yet even more similarities, with the exception of a few things such as the HKS V-Cam system, carbon fiber fuse box cover, ARC oil catch tank, and strut bar (although with the latter both are Nismo variations).

For wheels, both owners are running limited edition Nismo LMGT4s, which of course are made by RAYS. I’m a huge fan of black and bronze wheels, but here I think the white LMGT4s do a better job of complementing the R35 GT-R brake conversion.





Again out back, subtle differences can be spotted with the spoiler, rear diffuser, and exhaust.

Ignoring the fact that one of these car is a Vspec II Nür, if I had the option to take one home I know which car it would be, but how about yourself? Which one resonates more with you? Let us know in the comments below…

Ron Celestine

Instagram: celestinephotography

