SHARE Always Hunt The Parking Lots

Always Hunt The Parking Lots

EVENT COVERAGE
By
9th December 2020 0 Comments
Always Hunt The Parking Lots

A Speedhunter’s job isn’t over, even when every car inside an event has been gone over with a fine-tooth comb. No, that is just half the fun. The other half is in the parking lot.

It’s been said many times over here before, but head along to any event and you’re guaranteed to find some of the best and most interesting cars outside the venue.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_MkIV_R32_GTR

These cars are sometimes owned by people who can’t dedicate a full day to an event. Others simply aren’t interested in entering their cars, and I’m sure plenty of people don’t think that their car is up to scratch, even though that might not be true at all.

  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_MiniTruck_Z32
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_Chaser
Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_ER34_Skyline
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Nissan_S15
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Toyota_Chaser_1

With that in mind, before bidding farewell to Shunsuke and the team at the Off Time Meeeeting, I decided to check out the parking lot directly outside the Fujisanmesse exhibition center, to see what spectator machines had turned up to the party.

  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Suzuki_AltoWorks_1
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Suzuki_AltoWorks

Following on from my seven-hour endurance race in Hokkaido, spotting this Suzuki Alto Works brought back great memories of hunting down more powerful opponents around Tokachi International Speedway.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Datsun_S30_240z

At car events in Japan you can always find older gentlemen checking out the kyusha. I wonder if this clean Fairlady Z was bringing back nostalgic memories…

  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Mazda_RX7
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Mazda_RX7_1

Wide-body FD3S anyone? This Mazda RX-7 looked to be thoroughly modified.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Beat_11

Of everything I spotted in the parking lot, this Honda Beat was my favorite. In fact, it was one of my favorite cars of the day outright, hence the title for this story.

  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Beat_12
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Beat_2
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Beat_5

This particular example wears a full bodykit from Cozy-Lights, a small kei specialty shop with a strong reputation in the Beat community for its functional and stylish upgrades. The front bumper shaves around 1kg (2.2lb) from the kerb weight.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Beat_9
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Beat_8
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Beat_7

The owner also decided to ditch the soft top and its mechanism for a composite hard top, and that saved approximately 12kg (26lb) more. As the hood and trunk are both composite too – and with other lightweight modifications in the mix – I wouldn’t be surprised if this things tips the scales at around 700kg (1,543lb).

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Beat_10

RAYS Volk Racing TE37s look right at home on anything, and the Diamond Dark Gunmetal 15-inch Sonic variants fitted to this Beat are no exception. The spoke concavity provides more than enough clearance for upgraded Wilwood brake calipers too.

  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Beat_6
  • Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Beat

Inside, it’s classic Beat theater. The sports bike-like cluster seems to have been upgraded from stock, hinting at some potential changes in the engine department, perhaps to allow the 656cc three-cylinder engine to rev up to 10,000rpm. Classic Defi gauges relay engine vitals, and a splash of carbon fiber trim adds character to the interior without taking away any of its original charm.

Ron_Celestine_Speedhunters_Honda_Beat_4

I’d really love to know the full story of this car, so hopefully I see it again sometime and can speak to its owner.

Now I have a dilemma though – writing this has made me want a Honda Beat more than a Suzuki Cappuccino… Which would you choose?

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

More stories from Japan on Speedhunters

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS