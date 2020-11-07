SHARE The Wheels & Fitment Of Riverside

7th November 2020 0 Comments
We’re all aware that TE37s look good on everything – even motorcycles, as Dino has proved in the past. Anything I’ve ever owned has always had a set of TEs planned out for it.

RAYS’ Volk Racing icon was out in numbers at Riverside Spring Meet 5, but there were plenty of other solid wheel choices on show in Chattanooga, Tennessee too. So I thought a quick gallery post of what I found would be in order.

Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-2987
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3085
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3237
Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3508

In my main event story, I spoke about the variety of quality cars and the great people in attendance. It should come as no surprise then, that the only thing Riverside 2020 lacked was rep wheels and horrible fitment.

I don’t think anyone will complain about that.

  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3208
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3252
Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3561
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3239
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3242
Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3211
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3200
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3256
Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3196

Whether it was a dumped Toyota Supra, a slammed Honda S2000, or the perfect fitment on a BMW M4, all tastes were catered for.

Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3553
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3563
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3259
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3173
Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3282
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3202
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3521
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3532
Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3229

Half of the fun of these shows for me is getting to see what other people think looks good, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised many times.

Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3309

A fine example of this would be the use of OEM wheels for different applications. And hey, I’m not complaining – they can look great.

  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3557
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3217
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3550
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3220
Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3245
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3434
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3290
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-2537
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-2823
Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3515
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3184
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3187
Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3494
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3192
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-3206
  • Riverside - Speedhunters - fitment - 4 - 10 - 2020 - Keiron Berndt-2961

Regardless of where your automotive tastes lie, Riverside events always have something to appease your appetite. I can’t wait for a second helping come Spring 2021.

Keiron Berndt
Instagram: keiron_berndt

