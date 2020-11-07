The Wheels & Fitment Of Riverside

Next Chapter >

We’re all aware that TE37s look good on everything – even motorcycles, as Dino has proved in the past. Anything I’ve ever owned has always had a set of TEs planned out for it.

RAYS’ Volk Racing icon was out in numbers at Riverside Spring Meet 5, but there were plenty of other solid wheel choices on show in Chattanooga, Tennessee too. So I thought a quick gallery post of what I found would be in order.





In my main event story, I spoke about the variety of quality cars and the great people in attendance. It should come as no surprise then, that the only thing Riverside 2020 lacked was rep wheels and horrible fitment.

I don’t think anyone will complain about that.













Whether it was a dumped Toyota Supra, a slammed Honda S2000, or the perfect fitment on a BMW M4, all tastes were catered for.













Half of the fun of these shows for me is getting to see what other people think looks good, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised many times.

A fine example of this would be the use of OEM wheels for different applications. And hey, I’m not complaining – they can look great.



























Regardless of where your automotive tastes lie, Riverside events always have something to appease your appetite. I can’t wait for a second helping come Spring 2021.

Keiron Berndt

Instagram: keiron_berndt

