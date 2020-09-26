WATCH: The NBR 24HR Live On Speedhunters.com

Prepare your snacks and get your sofa ready for 24 hours of uninterrupted racing action.
It might be tricky to travel to the Nürburgring right now, but you’ll have the best view possible thanks to their live stream. With every inch of the circuit covered – from the pit lane to helicopter tracking down the straights – you’ll not miss a second.
Follow the thrills and spills of the ADAC Total 24-hr Race 2020 via the live stream link below.
Ryan Stewart
Instagram: 7.nth
ryan@speedhunters.com
Photos by Mark Riccioni
Instagram: mark_scenemedia
mark@speedhunters.com
ADVERTISEMENT
good hunting guys! i'll be watching it all live!