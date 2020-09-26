SHARE WATCH: The NBR 24HR Live On Speedhunters.com

SPECIAL FEATURE
Words
Images
Mark Riccioni
26th September 2020 1 Comment
Prepare your snacks and get your sofa ready for 24 hours of uninterrupted racing action.

It might be tricky to travel to the Nürburgring right now, but you’ll have the best view possible thanks to their live stream. With every inch of the circuit covered – from the pit lane to helicopter tracking down the straights – you’ll not miss a second.

Follow the thrills and spills of the ADAC Total 24-hr Race 2020 via the live stream link below.

Ryan Stewart
Instagram: 7.nth 
ryan@speedhunters.com

Photos by Mark Riccioni
Instagram: mark_scenemedia
mark@speedhunters.com

Rick Muda

good hunting guys! i'll be watching it all live!

