Why N24 Is (Still) Our Favourite Race On Earth

We’re no strangers to the Nürburgring 24 Hours race.

Speedhunters has made the pilgrimage to the Nordschleife many times over the past decade, and it remains firmly at the top of the list as one of our favourite race events. 2020 is no exception; here’s why…

N24 pitches professional works drivers head-to-head among a hugely diverse field of cars. Where else can you see a Renault Clio (which Ben is very excited about) on track with the latest 991.2 GT3R, Audi R8 LMS and Mercedes-AMG GT3s? This year will see a 100+-car-strong field battle through the night on a combination of Nordschleife and GP circuits; each lap is 25.4km of complete unpredictability.





The narrow circuit, traffic, wildlife, weather and fatigue make for an exciting cocktail of action for spectators.

This was by far the best overtake of last year’s race, with Kevin Estre putting two wheels on the grass to make it happen. Due to COVID-19, real life spectating is limited, and Manthey-Racing’s Grello car, seen in the video above, will not compete. The reason for this are positive COVID-19 tests, which were routinely carried out on Sunday after the 24 Hours of Le Mans.



One thing is for sure, anything can and will happen at N24. The good news is this: the race is still going ahead; there’s a fantastic live stream so you can tune in to the action; plus, we’ll be knee deep in the Eifel undergrowth, bringing you some killer track-side photography. Let’s pray for good weather for Mark’s sake…

What’s your favourite racing overtake? Let us know in the comments below.

Ryan Stewart

Instagram: 7.nth

ryan@speedhunters.com

Photos by Mark Riccioni

Instagram: mark_scenemedia

mark@speedhunters.com



