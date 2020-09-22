WATCH: F1 Driver Robert Kubica In A BMW M4 On The Nürburgring

Next Chapter >

The title says it all, and this is absolutely brilliant.

Why? Well, what’s better than a good story and a good car being driven around the Nürburgring Nordschleife? Not a lot in life.

I say ‘driven’, but it is definitely more a case of Mr. Kubica piloting this BMW with Misha Charoudrin in it, because they are properly flying. Which isn’t too shabby considering Robert puts his ‘Ring experience at maybe 15 laps in total. I just watched this video, twice. So thought it was worthy of sharing.

Let us know who your ultimate road car and F1 driver combo would be at the Nürburgring in the comments section below.

Ben Chandler

Instagram: ben_scenemedia

ben@speedhunters.com