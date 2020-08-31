SHARE Talking AE86s With Tec-Art’s

Talking AE86s With Tec-Art’s

SPECIAL FEATURE
By
31st August 2020 1 Comment
Talking AE86s With Tec-Art’s

For July’s 7’s Day theme, we visited Pan Speed and had a chat to Komoriya-san, a true character in the Japanese rotary world. For August’s AE86 celebrations, I wanted to do something along the same lines and bring you an insightful view into the world of Hachirokus. So to wrap up the month, I welcome you to a very special garage on the outskirts of Tokyo that’s as synonymous with the AE86 as Mine’s is with the GT-R.

I hadn’t visited Tec-Art’s since 2007 when I first featured Kamata-san’s N2 Trueno. Don’t ask me why, but I guess it’s one of those things. You cover the scene, we all see each other at events, so stopping by shops for visits becomes less of a priority.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_01

The simple fact is, feature car shoots in Japan usually require you to search out more open locations where you aren’t constrained by the tight confines of a shop or its carpark.

But this time around it was shop and the atmosphere surrounding it that I wanted to capture. If Kamata-san wasn’t too busy, then maybe I could ask him a few questions about his very specific love for the AE86 too.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_31
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_58
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_39

Situated in an old industrial estate in Yashio, Tec-Art’s hasn’t really changed much since the last time I visited. Except that it looks visibly busier; the shop front was literally gridlocked with customer cars.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_32

In fact, we spent the first 10 minutes of my visit moving cars around so as not to block access to the little apartment building next door. The first takeaway here was me thinking: ‘Damn, business must be good…’

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_33

That’s usually the last thought that passes through my mind when I visit tuning shops in Japan these days. Simply put, compared to the golden years of tuning, many of the big names feel a shift in public interest and diminishing business opportunities.

  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_34
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_37

Before even getting started properly, I went for a nose around the side of the Tec-Art’s premises, just to see what was stored back there.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_35

I found the remains of an old scooter along with a couple of AE86s…

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_36

…And an Altezza that Kamata-san later told me is a beater he uses for snow driving practise.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_05

The customer cars lined up at the front of the shop were either waiting to be worked on, or ready to be picked up.

  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_06
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_04
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_02
tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_38

Right away it struck me that every car parked out here was in pristine condition.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_40

I almost lost it when I got close this fully-tuned ‘Black Limited’ AE86. For me, this really is the pick of the bunch, and to my surprise there was another example inside. Yep, this was going to be a special day!

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_30

One step inside and I was instantly brought back to the autumn day I visited Tec-Art’s 13 years ago.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

It was pretty amazing to see that almost a decade and a half on, this place still retains its special aura. In fact, it’s now even cooler, as Kamata-san has been on – how can I put it – a little hoarding spree…

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_43

The shop is laid out around a long main section where five or six can be worked on, plus a pair of secondary pits at the side.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_42

The establishment may look a tad cluttered, but it really does exemplify the fine Japanese art of organization for productivity, not meaningless eye-pleasing goals.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

At least that’s the best way I can describe it. The guys working in the shop, which include Kamata-san’s younger brother, seem to know where every spare part, tool or new delivery is at any given time.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_44

Here’s that other Black Limited AE86 I mentioned a moment ago. This particular car was recently picked up in Osaka and then sent to Tec-Art’s for a refresh.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

And that includes a rebuild of its original twin cam 16-valve 4A-GE engine.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

Once completed, the car will be shipped off to its owner in Hong Kong where it will no doubt be the envy of the local AE86 community.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_60

It was at this point that Kamata-san came down for a chat, so I took the opportunity to fire off a few questions…

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_07
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_59
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

The first thing I had to ask was perhaps the most obvious: How have AE86-specific tuning approaches changed over the years, and where do you see it all going?

Kamata: “Not surprisingly, this is a question many people ask. It’s pretty simple; owners of these cars have matured and are no longer shooting for the raw and crazier builds like in the old days. It’s a more adult way to thinking about perfecting a car, and it all revolves around making them look as clean as possible – fewer parts but more quality-oriented.”

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_53
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_55
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_12
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_11
tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

As we looked over Kamata-san’s N2 race car, which is a wild interpretation of an AE86, he continued…

Kamata“These cars remain the heroes of our time, but they aren’t what private owners strive to emulate with their own cars. They prefer a more factory feel, clean looks and underneath it all strong performance, but nothing too crazy. Plus, as you know, even if you pour a substantial amount of money into these [4A-GE] engines, they will still make less power than most new cars out there. It’s more about the feel and experience – and sound – than anything else.”

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

That led me to ask whether Tec-Art’s still have customers that tune their cars for drifting or maybe grip racing, or whether it’s all gone more towards a fast road car style?

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_61

Kamata“We do still get the odd drifter and hardcore racer, but it’s very much about creating the best all-rounder. That means restoring the things that have gone wrong and swapping out old worn out part with newer ones.”

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_47

Kamata-san is a busy man, so I let him get on with managing his shop and got back to wandering about the place while trying not to get in anyone’s way. Next thing was to head up the narrow and steep metal staircase that leads to the enclosed mezzanine, which we can call a second floor I guess.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_49

This is the office/display area, and the place where Kamata-san meets with his customers.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_48

The space is nothing short of a monument to the long history Tec-Art’s has in the world of AE86s, as well as a showcase for some of their original products and spare parts.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_50

Not to mention their achievements in racing.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_51

And a little homage to their most famous customer and the car they now look after. This was created after the passing of TRD’s Tadao Sakurai, the man who not only built and engineered Keiichi Tsuchiya’s N2 race car, but also his famous Trueno street car with the signature green carbon fiber hood.

Unfortunately, the real thing wasn’t there on the day I visited, but another of Tsuchiya’s 86s was present. Did you spot it in the pictures yet?

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_57

It was back downstairs next, and an expedition into the depths of the workshop…

  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_18
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_13
tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_56

Kamata-san has been a very busy man over the last decade or so. Knowing very well that Japan’s stocks of good and reliable AE86 parts were drying up, he began collecting pretty much everything he could get his hands on. Starting with engines.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_45

Gearboxes anyone?

  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_20
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_22
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_14
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_46
  • tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_25
tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_16

There is actually a system for how the parts are organized. What you see lying around is what you’d call the latest findings.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

After the parts are cleaned/fixed up, they’re stored on shelves dotted around the second floor. Kamata-san jokingly said that he has to risk his life every time he goes to grab something.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

As I exited the dark depths and made my way towards the light, I couldn’t help but note how shops like Tec-Art’s, which back in the day were all-out tuning, are shifting and becoming resto-modders.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_54

The combination of new and old is what allows these guys to meet customer expectations and in the process propel that passion, as well as the whole industry forward.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_26

It brought me back to some of the shops I visited years back in Malaysia, where they have to do with what they are able to find. With Toyota pretty much not supporting these older cars with newly-manufactured spares, it has very much gone in the same direction. It’s a daily hunt for securing various pieces and doing the best with what can be fixed. The AE86 has pretty much become a true classic.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_28

Nice pictures adorning the workshop’s nooks and crannies.

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_29

Did you end up spotting Keiichi Tsuchiya’s other 86?

tecarts_dino_dalle_carbonare_41

Yep, it’s this new-gen ZN6, one of a few daily drivers the ‘Drift King’ keeps in his arsenal of cars, and an apt way to wrap up this tour of a legendary shop and 86 coverage for August.

I hope you enjoyed taking this wander around Tec-Art’s with me, and if you like this sort of format maybe let me know in the comments what other JDM shops you’d like me to visit in the future.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

1 comment

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Weeaboo Jones

Not one Initial D reference in sight? Impressive.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS