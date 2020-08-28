SHARE Dusting Off The Cobwebs In Hokkaido

Dusting Off The Cobwebs In Hokkaido

SPECIAL FEATURE
By
28th August 2020 0 Comments
Dusting Off The Cobwebs In Hokkaido

Jordan expressed it better than I could when he said how easy it is to overlook the impact car culture has on our lives.

Japan has been rather fortunate with its COVID-19 response thus far. The country has really come together as a whole and worked hard to keep the infection numbers low. Face masks have become the social norm; virtually all stores and shops have shields and alcohol stations; and the majority of events – both small and large – have been postponed or cancelled.

  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_DriversBreif
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Miata
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Civic_Bmw
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Pitsign

This of course includes car events, something that I’ve really come to take for granted since living in Japan – because there’s always something happening.

I’ve really missed the local events, as I have those in Southeast Asia where car culture is young but booming.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Cappuchino
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Alto_Works
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_BrokenCars
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_KeiTruck
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_StartingGrid_GutsPose
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Turn3_Integra
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Mazda_Miati
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_KTuned
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Turn5

That old saying ‘you don’t know what you have until it’s gone’ has never rung truer for many of us in 2020, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say I had been praying for the day I could point my camera at something other than Project Rough in my driveway.

Recently, that day came.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Crocoart_Driver

While helping out at a design studio called Croco Art Factory, I spotted a collection of Idlers 12-Hour endurance race trophies out the back of the offices. My interest was immediately piqued, so I wasted no time striking up a conversation with Croco’s CEO, Tokuda Yoshiyasu.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Tokachi
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Alto_Dragons_2
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_DriversBreif_1
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Kei
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Main_Straight
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Last_Chicane_Honda_Intergra
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_StartingGrid
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_KTuned_Civic

That conversation led to Tokuda asking me to join his two-man team in the Wako’s Cup 7-Hour Endurance Race at Tokachi International Speedway in Hokkaido. Tokuda’s four-wheeled weapon of a choice? A Suzuki Alto Works kei car.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Turn8_Daihatsu
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_GrandStands
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_StartingGrid_KeiCarbon
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_RacingShoes

I’d never driven an Alto Works before. Hell, at the time I didn’t even know if I would fit in one, as I struggle to fit in many kei cars. This would also be my first time driving at the Tokachi circuit.

  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Alto_Dragons_3
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Crocoart_Driver_1
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Wako_Endurance_Suzuki_Alto_Dragons

Of course I said yes. But little did I know at the time, that this was about to become a weekend I’ll never forget…

Stay tuned.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS