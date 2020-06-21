What’s Your Perfect 6-CD Stack?

I can’t remember the last time I bought a CD.
I’ve been an obsessive Spotify scroller for so long that I almost forgot CDs even existed. It’s a real shame too, because I remember the hours I spent collating playlists and burning CDs as a kid.
Cars and music go hand in hand; they are deeply embedded in culture and also very tech-reliant. So it’s with some joy that I recently rediscovered the CD, and here’s how…
After purchasing my 996 Turbo and travelling some 150 miles home, I’d not really given the stereo much thought. Although this particular car was equipped with the optional Bose system, I spent most of the journey terrified, listening intently for any knocks, bangs, squeaks and rattles. Luckily there were none, but it wasn’t a journey rich in audio pleasure.
The next morning I woke to an email from the previous owner, who, for the purposes of this story, we’ll call Mr. G. We’d shared a good rapport during the sale and he was kind enough to pick me up from the train station, so it was fair to say I owed him one for that favour. The email was to ask if I could return his CDs, and without hesitation I replied with ‘yes, of course’.
This got me thinking though… Mr. G was a gentleman approaching a much finer vintage than I, and despite getting on rather well, to say we come from different walks of life would be an understatement. ‘I wonder what those CDs are?’ I kept thinking.
I’d imagined Mr. G cruising along his favourite road, flicking through the 6-CD stacker, cranking up his tunes. For some reason it made me feel kind of warm inside to think how the car might have been enjoyed before me; Mr. G had certainly looked after it well.
Titles included:
1. Rod Stewart – The Story So Far. The Very Best Of
2. Frank Sinatra – My Way. The Best Of
3. Barbara Streisand – Love Songs
4. Matt Monro – The Singer’s Singer
5. Abba – Gold
6. Celine Dion – All The Way. A Decade Of Song
Knowing how much joy they would have brought Mr. G, I packed them up and prepared to ship them home. But not before my mind wandered and I started to imagine what my perfect 6-CD stack would be. What would I be sliding into the changer to replace them?
The first draft of my list changed over the course of a week, but limiting yourself to just six slots means you must choose classic albums you’ll never tire of. In my 996 the changer sits in the nose of the car, so there’s no swapping them out on the fly: once they are in they are in for the long haul. Here’s what I’ve chosen and one line to explain why:
1. The Streets – Original Pirate Material
If you’re a 30-something from the UK, this will resonate with you.
2. Black Sabbath – Paranoid
I don’t know how something released in 1970 can still be this relevant.
3. Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures
No singles were released from this album and it never charted, which is mind boggling.
4. Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu-Tang
I first heard this in my dad’s Astra Coupe Turbo and it blew my mind – 20 years ago.
5. The Prodigy – Experience
Car culture and rave culture run side by side, and the samples of everyday objects in this is sublime.
6. Kraftwork – The Man Machine
This was made to be enjoyed while travelling at 200mph across Germany.
An added benefit of physical music media is that the sound quality is much better. It’s not something I’d missed with streaming until firing up a CD again, but you can notice the clarity. Perhaps even more fun is the album artwork you get along with the CDs. Some of the sleeve art is awesome; it’s an extra level of communication that gives more context to the music.
So, if like me you’re limited to just six slots in your CD changer, what are you going to choose?
Ryan Stewart
Instagram: 7.nth
ryan@speedhunters.com
Comments
Add comment
7 comments
1. The Prodigy – The Fat of the Land
2. Dead Can Dance – Serpent's Egg
3. Gessafelstein – Aleph
4. Therion – Vovin
5. Depeche Mode – Violator
6. Ministry – Twitch
Regards!
Ah CD's so long ago !
My E91 335d was the last car that i used CD's in and when i sold it it was as follows!
In the most unreliable CD Changer in the boot;
The Fat of the Land by The Prodigy
Hold Your Colour by Pendulum
Good Kid, M.A.A.D City by Kendrick Lamar
Just Be by Tiësto
The End of Heartache by Killswitch Engage
Toxicity by System of a Down
And because i could have one in the dash as well, my 7th is;
Mutter by Rammstein
That’s such a reassuring 6 to find!
Great article!
Cars and music, they belong together indeed.
In the 4th gen Camaro I owned, I had the pleasure of a 12 disc CD changer, so I could throw in a lot of music for many pleaseant rides.
But if it came down to six, it would be something like this:
Metallica - Symphony & Metallica
Jay-Z and Linkin Park - Collision Course
Some recent Armin van Buuren Stuff
I'd burn CD of Dash Berlin's DJ set at A State of Trance 650 in Utrecht (it was awesome and I was there).
Racoon - Live at Chassé theater Breda (a Dutch ensemble, sounding very Irish).
Jason Mraz, We sing, we dance, we steal things
Very different kinds of CD's for different moods or drives...
That is such an awesome question. That happened I never listened to CD in a car. I used to drive a 1971 car daily, there was no cd changer obviously, then I had a 1999 car but at this time I already had no CDs, no burner, the epoche ended (for me). If to imagine this list it probably would be:
* Fu Manchu: signs of infinite power
* Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life
* Cypress Hill: Stoned Riders
* O'funk'illo: En El Planeta Aseituna
* Megadeth: Youthanasia
* Limp Bizkit: Significant Other
CD's are for peasants. Same with every other kind of music. It's all about the drive. Music is just added weight.
Very cool and interesting article. That warm feeling you describe, when thinking of how much the previous owner enjoyed the car with the music he enjoyed, is very familiar to me. I recently purchased my 3rd car from Japan and I always truly hope to find some stuff, like CD´s or HDDs in it. In my S15, there was an aftermarket stereo in it, with an HDD packed with music. Is there anything better, than imaging, how my S15 rolled on the streets of the Atsugi area with Lady Gaga blasting? My recent buy, a Toyota Crown, just had one CD in it and to be honest, it´s terrible, but I still dig the ownsers taste. Maybe it was a car, which a mum used for the kids. Most likely it was a VIP styled car before. Thinking of how it was maybe used in its previous life is just so cool.
However, when driving around for the last months in my Passat 3B, I had the same choice to make. It was equipped with a 6 CD changer in the trunk, so which CD´s did I chose? In all honesty, it was way more fun going through the long forgotten CDs of my teenager time, than expected. Most of them were own playlists, some albums like "Songs for the Deaf" from Queens of the Stone Age were also included in my choice. So it was kinda time of a time capsule. Driving around in a car from 98 and hearing music of the early to mid 2000s. Period correct by accident, if you want to call it like that. The interesting thing is, that I tried to find one CD for every mood AND ones, which you never get tired of, which was a tough decision in the end.