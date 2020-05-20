What YouTube Video Have You Been Watching On Repeat During Lockdown?

Next Chapter >

Inspired by our recent YouTube post and Mark’s E30 M3 and 190 E EVO II story, I thought we could have a chat about what you’ve been watching.

As my finger’s hit these keys, I’m currently on an NA bender. I’ve built about 100 cars in my head and spec’d up an engine at Pug1Off at least once a week – whilst considered maxing out an interest-free credit card – all in the quest for 9,000rpm and 220hp in my 106 Rallye.

I’m a simple man, and a perfect evening for me involves cracking open a cold Guinness or a Modelo, and probably hiding from Brad’s DMs on Slack asking why I haven’t finished my 190 project car story (sorry mate, been really busy).

The real reason for such terrible procrastination is, of course, YouTube. More specifically, this wonderful 10-minute-long piece of DTM legend, Johnny Cecotto, tussling with some M1 Procars. When I die, I hope I go to Group A heaven and every day is DTM race day at the Nürburgring.

So, what video do you watch on repeat? Let me know in the comments section below. Rules: one link only and must be car related. Anyone sharing supercar YouTubers, especially those who cannot even pronounce ‘Cecotto’ correctly, will be banned and told to get in the sea.

Ben Chandler

Instagram: ben_scenemedia

ben@speedhunters.com