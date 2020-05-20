Inspired by our recent YouTube post and Mark’s E30 M3 and 190 E EVO II story, I thought we could have a chat about what you’ve been watching.
As my finger’s hit these keys, I’m currently on an NA bender. I’ve built about 100 cars in my head and spec’d up an engine at Pug1Off at least once a week – whilst considered maxing out an interest-free credit card – all in the quest for 9,000rpm and 220hp in my 106 Rallye.
I’m a simple man, and a perfect evening for me involves cracking open a cold Guinness or a Modelo, and probably hiding from Brad’s DMs on Slack asking why I haven’t finished my 190 project car story (sorry mate, been really busy).
The real reason for such terrible procrastination is, of course, YouTube. More specifically, this wonderful 10-minute-long piece of DTM legend, Johnny Cecotto, tussling with some M1 Procars. When I die, I hope I go to Group A heaven and every day is DTM race day at the Nürburgring.
So, what video do you watch on repeat? Let me know in the comments section below. Rules: one link only and must be car related. Anyone sharing supercar YouTubers, especially those who cannot even pronounce ‘Cecotto’ correctly, will be banned and told to get in the sea.
Ben Chandler
Instagram: ben_scenemedia
ben@speedhunters.com
Comments
Add comment
11 comments
I just watched your video Ben but to answer the question you posted " What YouTube Video Have You Been Watching On Repeat During Lockdown?" I have been watching MOTOGP. That's right. Rossi vs Stoner Laguna Seca 2008, Marque, Lorenzo, Giberneau, Biaggi etc. The commentator Nick Harrus said "... any other forms of motorsport is boring" and he is damn right. Here is a clip motogp ( I think it was Andrea Dovisiozo's bike) vs F1 0-300 km/h. David Coulthard even admitted up to 200 km/h it was faster than F1. https://www.quora.com/Which-one-is-faster-the-Kawasaki-H2R-or-MotoGP-bike-s
I have been watching motogp during lockdown. To me it is the best form of motosport. The old races Rossi vs stoner. Lorenzo, Marquez, Giberneau, Biaggi etc.
Hi guys. Nothing beats Group A racing, in my mind.
Do podcasts make the cut? If yes then the carmudgeon show, with Jason Cammisa, and Derek Tam-Scott, lots of funny stories, interesting point of views, and those two have experienced some awesome machinery.
If podcasts are not eligible, then Kidston short films. The only equivalent to the Petrolicious videos.
I recommend, watching the replays of the Goodwood Members Meeting. The full replays of both the 74th and 75th Members meetings, are both on Goodwood's YouTube channel. in addition to that event,, they also have the complete footage, from both the 2015 and 2016 Goodwood Revival races. Between the Members Meetings and the Revival races, one should have enough to watch for at least a few days...
Anything with the 1911 Fiat S76 "Beast of Turin" in it.
It's a flame-spitting cross between a racecar, steam locomotive and low-flying biplane.
Great tune with awesome drifting action!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZJ9fqonOQ&list=LL&index=52&t=0s