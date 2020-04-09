Speedhunting At Home… In 1:64 Scale

Next Chapter >

I’ve had a passion for cars for as long as can I remember. My first toy was a Hot Wheels ‘Jeepster’, which I still have it, and two years ago I bought the same diecast in its original packaging from a Hot Wheels collectors club.

Photography is a newer passion for me, but to be able to combine it with car culture is even better. Where did I get my car photography start? With Hot Wheels, of course.





I was in high school when photography came into my life. At that time I really wanted to shoot modified cars, but I didn’t have the experience, nor did I know any owners of such vehicles in my local scene here in Mexico.









Faced with that situation, I thought it was a good idea to start practising photography with my Hot Wheels collection, putting the scale cars in different places around my house and various other landscapes close to home.







Given that most of us are now spending an extended period at home because of the global health pandemic, it’s the perfect time to shoot some more Hot Wheels. I don’t think you need a perfect landscape; you just have to work with you’ve got and use the environment and natural lighting to your advantage. Creativity has no limits.

I learned so much photographing diecasts for a year before I began pointing my camera at real cars, and these are some of my favourites, all shot at home.

If you too like shooting Hot Wheels and other scale cars, I’d love to see some shots in the comments section.

Gregory López Lucio

Instagram: greg_lo_photo

Facebook: Greg Lo Photo

