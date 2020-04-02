A 550hp Golf R For Any Occasion

Next Chapter >

Introduction

Volkswagen’s Golf GTI was the original hot hatch, and I think it’s still one of the best today.

For a little while there though, VW lost its way with the GTI. The Mk1 and Mk2 models were a lot of fun, but the Mk3 and Mk4 GTIs were bloated, underpowered and just boring in general. That all changed with the Mk5, which opened a whole new world of tuning opportunity. The right mods made the Mk5 a very quick car, but the limitation was always a lack of traction from its front-wheel drive layout.





But everything changed when Volkswagen took its Golf to the next level with the Mk6 R. The much-loved turbo hot hatch now had all-wheel drive, and with it the ability to put a whole lot more power down to the road.





One guy that embraced the opportunity to build up an all-round R is the owner of this Mk7 variant, Azeem, who enlisted the services of VAG Motorsport in Johannesburg, South Africa to create his dream Golf.







Azeem is a doctor, so right now his job is a vital one. Here in South Africa we’re currently in a three-week lockdown period, with only essential services operating. Of course, Azeem’s vocation falls squarely into this category, which means he has clearance to bypass police and military roadblocks in order to get to and from work as quickly as possible. To make him easier to spot, medical cross symbols are currently affixed to his Golf, something you’ll notice missing from my shots, which were captured a few weeks ago when Malcolm from VAG brought the car out on Azeem’s behalf.

In case you were wondering, the R8 in the supplied photos above was built by NXGEN and runs a Sheepey Race twin-turbo setup, and the TT RS, which is owned by Azeem’s brother (who is also a doctor) is another VAG Motorsport build with a big turbo conversion.

You Can’t See Me





The first clue that this is not your average Mk7 Golf R is the wrapped exterior, which was designed and applied by Image Build. Beneath the vinyl, it’s all original VW bodywork, the only additions being a Maxton Design front lip, Oettinger side skirts and rear wing, APR rear wiper delete plug, and facelift Mk7 R (also referred to as a 7.5 R) tail lights.

Azeem was spoilt for choice when it came to wheel options, but ultimately settled on a set of black OZ Racing Superforgiatas in a 19×8.5-inch fitment, wrapped up in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.





The OZ wheels’ thin spokes provide a good view of the APR front brake setup, which features six-piston billet aluminum calipers paired with 380x34mm floating 2-piece rotor assemblies. Interesting fact: these brakes are actually manufactured in South Africa by Powerbrake.





You’ve likely noticed that the car sits right on the ground, and that’s thanks to a custom air-ride setup based around Air Lift Performance struts and bags.

Looks Stock, Goes Fast





At first glance, you might think the R’s 2.0-liter engine has only been treated to a few dress-up parts, but there’s a lot more to talk about here than just the APR carbon fiber cover and RacingLine accessories. VAG Motorsport is South Africa’s APR agent, so it was only natural that Malcolm specced an APR performance package for Azeem’s Golf – specifically a Stage 3+ upgrade.

This kit consists of a few items, first and foremost a much-larger-than-stock BorgWarner EFR 7163 ceramic ball-bearing turbocharger featuring a 71mm forged-billet compressor wheel, and an APR by Turbosmart wastegate actuator for boost control. Other kit components include an APR manifold adapter, 3-inch down-pipe, Bosch and AEM Electronics sensors, APR hoses, oil and coolant lines, and more.





On top of this, VAG added an APR intake, intercooler and fuel pump, a VMS link-pipe, full Milltek Sport exhaust system, and Cool Boost Systems water/methanol injection.

Tuned through the APR Stage 3+ kit’s ECU upgrade, 550hp has been realised with 104-octane fuel in the Golf’s tank. A shift to 110-octane will reputedly lift that figure to 600hp, all without upgrading the engine’s internals. So far, the stock DSG gearbox is holding up fine, too.

Inside Job

VW specced the Mk7 Golf R with a nice interior right out of the box, but a few subtle upgrades up front, paired with a couple of less-than-subtle changes out back, have really personalised the cabin.













The factory Recaro front seats remain but have had select areas re-trimmed in Alcantara for a higher-spec appearance. Control-wise, the steering wheel has been upgraded with carbon fiber details, and RacingLine shifter paddles and gear knob have been added.





It’s a bit of a different story behind the front seats; the rear seat has been removed completely, and in its place a bolt-in roll cage and custom tank setup for the air suspension. That enclosure with the ‘R’ logo provides access to the water/methanol injection system’s tank and pump.





What VAG Motorsport have created for Azeem is an extremely versatile build. This is the sort of car that you can can track, drag, cruise and show in the weekend, and then drive to work again on Monday. What more could you want?

Stefan Kotzé

Instagram: stefankotzephoto

info@stefankotze.com

www.stefankotze.com

Gallery







