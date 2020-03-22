Vintage Vibes At Indonesia’s Hot Rod Weekend Party

Next Chapter >

One of the coolest automotive gatherings in Indonesia is a little-known gem filled with the most interesting classic and custom cars you could ever find on this side of the peninsula.

I don’t blame people for overlooking the Hot Rod Weekend Party in Yogyakarta, as it’s squarely marketed to classic car enthusiasts. Adding to the fact is that the latest event coincided with the annual Jogja VW Festival, which is a major automotive attraction attended by a lot of people in Indonesia. In fact, it was while I was at the JVWF that I was told about the hot rod show, and that was enough reason for me to go and check it out.











Arriving at the HRWP I was greeted by a 1955 Bel Air gasser. Right then I knew that this was going to be a good event.















The atmosphere immediately grabbed me; with live music playing in the background and a number of people dressed in period clothing, it truly felt like I’d time-traveled back to the golden age of American hot rodding. Everyone was super-welcoming and friendly too, which only added to the good vibes.





A cool aspect of this event was that everyone displaying a car had a chance to be in the spotlight and share their passion. Presenters roamed the aisles with microphones in hand, and later on all vehicles were able to make a low-speed lap around the venue before stopping on a red carpet.





I never thought I’d ever get to see a Mercedes L319 driving around an event, so this one doing just that was a sight to behold.





There was a wide variety of cars on show at the HRWP, but one that really stood out to me was this Studebaker on knock-off wire wheels.













1950s American pickup trucks are very popular in this scene, and a few of the examples on show even carried a two-wheeled creation on their bed. What can I say… Indonesians really love custom bikes.















I left this event with a smile on my face having experienced something truly special. If anything, what I learnt is that you really don’t need to be a classic car enthusiast to enjoy an event like this for yourself. I really hope that local Indonesian enthusiasts are able to experience this side of car culture for themselves at least once.







Finally, I have to commend the organizers and presenters for putting on such a great show. Often events are let down in this respect, but the Hot Rod Weekend Party was truly captivating, thanks to the atmosphere created. It’s definitely an event I’m looking forward to attending again.

Rick Muda

Instagram: ardskellig

www.ard.haus

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.























