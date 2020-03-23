Fairlady 200ZR: The Last Straight-Six Z-Car

Next Chapter >

With a history that stretches all the way back to 1961, Nissan’s Fairlady was originally powered by a single cam four-cylinder engine. That didn’t change until 1969 and the introduction of the S30 Z-car, with straight-six L-series engines (or S20 for the rare JDM Fairlady Z 432) used right through the decade, culminating with the L28-powered S130. The Z31 generation that followed was the transition model for the Z line up – the move from Nissan’s trusty six to the more compact V6.

The 200ZR was the final straight-six-powered JDM Z-car. It’s also perhaps the least known or thought about car of the Z heritage, but one that has always spoken to me more than any other model. And the car R31 House had on display at Nostalgic 2 Days in Yokohama recently is one of the cleanest examples I’ve ever seen.

Not only is it spotless, it’s been tastefully done with a light silver lower section made up of the front spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser.

The choice of BBS LMs is one that works well in the wheel department. It keeps the vintage mesh feel there, but provides all the space needed to fit R31 House’s big brake kit at the front.





The under-hood approach is simple but to the point. The factory-fitted RB20DET features an R31 House exhaust manifold and turbo kit, plus a custom intake that relocates the air filter into the bumper and right behind the grille. The setup is completed by a custom front-mounted intercooler and inlet plenum to efficiently and equally distribute the chilled intake charge to every one of the six cylinders.

The Fairlady rides on R31 House adjustable coilovers, allowing the 18-inch LMs to fill the guards without being over the top.





Keeping the color coordination flowing, the rear bumper impact pads were painted in the same light silver as the skirts and splitter.

Much like the S30 432, I’ve always felt that the Z31 200ZR is like a Fairlady with a little bit of Skyline in it. But with this example, R31 House have taken the unique and rare Z and turned it into something beyond special.

