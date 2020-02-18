This Is ‘Made In Jogja’

The Indonesian custom car scene has a saying: the best stanced cars come from Jogjakarta. These aren’t your typical stance builds, as here in Indonesia the scene is heavily influenced by Japanese bippu (VIP) style, hence the local catchphrase ‘Made in Jogja’.
Late last year I travelled to Jakarta for The Elite Showcase, but before seeing what this major Indonesian stance show had to offer, a friend invited to me to spend a few days in Jogjakarta where I could take a behind-the-scenes look at how local cars are built.
What I saw shocked me.
Laris Understeel is a well-known stance specialist in Indonesia. The shop’s reputation has been built on some amazingly clean builds, but what’s even more amazing than their cars is where and how they create them.
As you’ll clearly see from these images, the guys at Laris Understeel work in challenging conditions. The floor is mostly dirt and rocks, and wherever I looked there were parts.
Even the most basic of workshop equipment that most people take for granted is a luxury here, and as such many of the cars being worked on were sitting on piles of bricks and wooden blocks.
Laris’s speciality is suspension, getting stance cars to sit just right using both air ride and traditional static coilover setups.
But it’s not just fitting suspension kits, most of the work requires custom solutions, meaning everything from the fabrication of suspension arms to bodywork and paint is handled in house. And let’s not forgot the performance upgrades either.
They even do custom carbon fiber.
Most of the cars I’ve photographed before have come from this very shop, and I had no idea. That’s really testament to what Laris Understeel can achieve given the circumstances they’re faced with. It’s a mix of talent and hard work, which is what the ‘Made In Jogja’ ethos is all about.
Stay tuned for ‘A Long Road To The Elite Showcase’.
Rick Muda
Instagram: ardskellig
www.ard.haus
Now that's how you make a proper fancy car!
It's pretty amazing what these shops can turn out given their very basic tools, and dirt-floor environments. You see shops like this all over South East Asia in places like Malaysia and Thailand. Generally the workers have no formal qualifications but are incredibly talented, usually working with no safety gear and just wearing flip flops.
I could never understand how people could do heavy automotive work in shorts and flip flops.
I suppose it's better than those 10-year-old kids in Bangladesh who cut up rusty old oil tankers barefoot, but only just.
I know nothing makes me feel good like the idea of doing an engine swap and having 600 lbs of aluminum and steel swaying gently from a chain over what are basically my bare feet.
No thanks. I firmly believe that safety is a matter of perspective and yet I won't work on cars without steel-toed boots, long pants and protective glasses.
I think I'd have a pretty hard time to leave my car in a shop like this.... all the respect to the guys working there and what the do with minimal tools but still, a little bit more organisation and a concreat floor woulnt hurt
I can't see your point of view but I am assuming you have never been to Indonesia.
I havent indeed. Only seen european garages and those are usualy quite tidy and well equiped. Even the most basic shops have a bridge at least
To think I bitch about not having a half hight lift in my garage to change my oil and do minor stuff. But yeah bricks and stuff is pretty shifty.
In all seriousness, we need to find ways to get people like this into public office the world over.
If they're so dedicated to cars that they'll work in OSHA Hell to satisfy their passion, imagine what sorts of laws they'd repeal if given political power.
Displacement taxes? Speed limits? Yearly inspections?
I'd damn sure vote for a guy who's sole qualification for office is that he made an entire engine block out of JB Weld and Gorilla Glue if he promised to get rid of car inspections.
Who's with me?
I need to know the story of this E90 M3 with a base 3 series front and Brembo kit.
Thank you for this eye-opening article.
Metal masters at work. Good.
Creating artistic, unique automobile. Very good.
Lack safety, cleanliness, organization and haphazard work condition. Please, no.
I'm sure with improved work environment, better end-products follow.
For any business, creating good impression would hurt.
Ive seen public toilets in africa that were cleaner.
Waduh... persis gelandangan.... tapi hasilnya ngetopp mas... salam dari Malaysia...
Oh my... its like some slump area... but workmanship outcome is top notch... greetings from Malaysia...
i really want to see that civic in the corner when its finished
and this is how your fancy show cars are made <3 in propper car enthusiast shed!