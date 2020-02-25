Glory Days Revisited At The Brighton Speed Trials

Next Chapter >

I park my Japanese import at Brighton Marina. Its hyper-colour and fist-sized exhaust seem pedestrian compared to what lays ahead.

There’s plenty of parking. As I descend the stairwell, the pungent aroma of urine and cigarettes suffocates me. I continue past flyover car washes and vacant lots covered in graffiti and full of abandoned shopping trollies. The distant sound of unrestricted engines promises something spectacular.

The original oil-soaked, authentic, bare-knuckled grandfather of filth – the Brighton Speed Trials.







In 1905, a mile and a half of the newly-developed surface ‘tarmac’ was laid on what we now know as Madeira Drive, for one purpose: grassroots British drag racing.







That first event lasted a week, broke three world records and attracted huge crowds. The event in 1923 saw 10,000 spectators and in 1932, 100,000 turned out. Today, an eclectic mix of wild machines race to smash records down the original strip on Brighton’s seafront.





Most are still trying to break the 8.9-second record pass set in 1993 by a Judd V10, although many are happy to just blow the cobwebs out of their classics. However, despite the petrol-rich atmosphere and proximity to ice creams, crowd numbers have shrunk like Lewis Hamilton after a race in Bahrain. These days, just 3,500 people (including drivers) attend on average.













From the top terrace, there’s a great bird’s-eye view of cars thundering along Madeira Drive, with glistening white Victorian terraces to one side, and the pebbly beach, iconic pier, and green-blue ocean stretching to the horizon on the other.







The sun beats down, seagulls screech and swoop, ice creams hit the pavement and dogs pant with excitement.





As I wander freely around the pits, snapping photos and chatting to drivers, I can’t understand why the crowds aren’t bigger. Trackside seating and grandstands are half full and only extend a hundred metres or so down the track. The original viewing terraces are closed off and have been for some time.





The free viewing from the street, (with at least 1,000 freeloaders watching the event) really needs to be a paid area, otherwise the event is losing potential income. It seems a vicious circle; attendance is declining therefore council cooperation is too.





Whether it’s the decaying Victorian viewing terraces, a generational thing, or just the terrifying number of chip-stealing seagulls, people just aren’t showing up to enjoy this iconic event.





With inner city events like this there will always be opposition from residents. In fact, as I was buying my ticket a middle-aged woman in a scarf was arguing with staff that closing this part of the beach was illegal and the council should compensate her for the inconvenience. I suspect that revenue from the event far exceeded the number of ice creams sold on any other day in September, though.

I’ll see you all there later this year.

Toby Thyer

Instagram _tobinsta_

tobythyer.co.uk

More IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.