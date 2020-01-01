Welcome To 2020, Welcome To Japan

Next Chapter >

There’s a special feeling around the Speedhunters (virtual) workspace when 1 January rolls around.

It’s not just the air of excitement a brand new Speedhunting year brings – our 12th for anyone that’s counting – either, but for the arrival of Tokyo Auto Salon, one of the most highly anticipated events on our calendar. The world’s eyes will soon be on Japan for the 2020 Summer Olympics, but right now, if you’re a fan of Japanese tuning and customisation, TAS probably can’t come quick enough.







For years it’s been said that all things car related in Japan are dying a slow death, especially when it comes to the aftermarket side of the industry, as the next generation shuns car ownership and modifying for other technologies. But the number of people that visited TAS in 2019 tells a different story. According to the organisers, last year there was a record-high attendance of 330,666. The Makuhari Messe is a big place, but still, that’s a lot of people who turned up to be inspired by 426 exhibitors and 906 show vehicles.





We’ll find out if those numbers are eclipsed when the doors to the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon open in 10 days’ time, but one thing is for certain – there will be no shortage of A90 Supras. We hope you’re ready for the onslaught.

As always, we’ll be bringing you plenty of content – both here and on our social channels – from the event, with Tokyoites Dino and Ron being joined by Ben and Mark.

We’re not just stopping at TAS, though.









Since we’re in town we thought we’d dedicate a big part of January to Japanese car culture as a whole, which means there’s a lot more than just show coverage coming your way over the next 31 days, including everything you’re seeing above.







This Friday, Dino will be hitting up the famous Daikoku PA for the totally unsanctioned but totally awesome ‘New Year Meet’, which always draws some amazing machinery out for any early morning drive over the Yokohama Bay Bridge. The promise for their owners is simple yet perfect: a laid back hour or so in good company, and a warming can of coffee or two.







Of course, we’re not forgetting about the rest of the world. At the same time TAS is happening in Tokyo, Birmingham’s NEC plays host to Autosport International, which Paddy will be covering in detail, and there are plenty more interesting stories already rolling in from Speedhunters’ global team.

There are so many incredible car cultures out there, that we’re making it a point to focus on different territories in 2020.

January is going to be big, but it’s just the start of what we have coming for the year ahead. And yes, that includes a return of the Speedhunters Store, which as you read this is finally being stocked with fresh new merchandise.

From all of us here, we hope you’ve had a great holiday season thus far, and as always, thank you for all your amazing support.

Brad Lord

Instagram: speedhunters_brad

brad@speedhunters.com