SHARE USDM Done JDM: R31 House’s Infiniti Q60

USDM Done JDM: R31 House’s Infiniti Q60

EVENT COVERAGE
By
15th January 2020 0 Comments
USDM Done JDM: R31 House’s Infiniti Q60

Every year during Tokyo Auto Salon week, one of the many assignments that I’m given is to roam the halls of the Makuhari Messe in search of cars that deserve more than a single picture and caption.

As long as the variety is present, I usually try to mix it up a bit, and TAS 2020 did not fail to deliver. So I’ll start with an interesting one from R31 House.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_14

Over the past few years, Shibata-san has been bringing the heat with a wide variety of projects, like his Monster Truck-inspired Suzuki Jimny

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_13

Being the R31 king, you can be sure that at least one example will be on display, although this is the same R31 GTS-R that was displayed last year. It has 1,000 horsepower though, so R31 House can show it as often as they like as far as I’m concerned.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_4

Shibata knew that he would need to do something special if he wanted to really stand out this year, but was well aware it couldn’t be with a Supra build.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_15

At first, the Infiniti Q60 seems like an interesting platform to be turned into a pro-spec drift car, but the lengths Shibata-san has gone to in order to bring this build up to the stage it’s at is quite remarkable.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_1

For starters, the Q60 was never sold on the Japanese domestic market, so he had to import one from the US. Shibata-san ended up buying a 2017 Q60, as originally fitted with a Mercedes-derived turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. It obviously doesn’t have that powerplant now though.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_10
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_8
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_11
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_9

Back on home soil, one of the first things he did was bin the four-banger in favor of an R35 GT-Rs heart – the VR38DETT. Clearly, this is still a work in progress, but Shibata-san says he’s aiming for 1,000 horsepower in order to be competitive in the pro ranks of the Japanese D1 Grand Prix series.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_7
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_5
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_6

The interior is also still under construction, and as you may have already noticed, it’s been converted from left to right-hand drive so as not to add any extra complication for the car’s Japanese driver.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_3
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift

The fattened-up body comes courtesy of Rocket Bunny, and 18-inch 57xtreme wheels from RAYS’ Gram Lights catalog complete the exterior changes.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_R31House_Nissan_Q60_Drift_2

You can always count on R31 House to bring something out of the box to Tokyo Auto Salon, and once again Shibata-san and his team did just that with this Infiniti. I really can’t wait to see and hear it in action this year.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS