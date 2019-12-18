SHARE Extreme Artisans: Inside Kupu-Kupu Malam Indonesia

Extreme Artisans: Inside Kupu-Kupu Malam Indonesia

SPECIAL FEATURE
By
18th December 2019 0 Comments
Extreme Artisans: Inside Kupu-Kupu Malam Indonesia

“Ron, would you like to visit the shop known for creating six- and eight-wheel vehicles from scratch?”

On my recent trip to Jakarta for Black Auto Battle, Audi, one of the event judges, knew that I really wanted to sink my teeth into the extreme side of Indonesian car culture. It came with a warning, though: “Many locals believe that Kupu-Kupu Malam [a well known custom vehicle builder in Indonesia] uses mythical powers to help them create their cars. People have seen and heard strange things at the garage…”

  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Sign
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Sign_2
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Entrance

I knew this was going to be one of the craziest garages I had ever visited, but with the addition of spiritual entities thrown into the mix, it elevated things to a whole new level. Mentally prepared, we headed deep inside Yogyakarta, and soon enough had found our way to Kupu-Kupu Malam.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Workshop_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Workshop
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_CustomLineup_3
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Harley
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_CustomLineup_2
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Lowrider
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_MiniGTR_MiniJimny
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_CustomLineup

It’s abundantly clear that this isn’t the sort of company only interested in its bottom line. The staff at have a true passion for creating automotive art.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_8Wheel_1

And like most artwork, it’s very subjective.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Reto
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_MadMax_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_MadMax
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_SmallCar

In terms of physical size and what I’ve become accustomed to in Japan, the workshop is huge. A variety of creations in various stages of completion were parked up around the place, patiently waiting for their chance to be reimagined.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Staff
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_WhiteBoard
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Wheels
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_CustomLineup_4

They don’t have to wait long though, as the team at Kupu-Kupu Malam have developed a formula to churn out a 100% original piece in around eight months.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_C7_RX8

When you think about the types of customization going on in a lot of these builds, maybe the locals were right about spiritual assistance…

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Volvo
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Volvo_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Volkswagen
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Hummer
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Classic
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Ferrari250

Nothing is off limits – if you can dream it, there’s a good chance Kupu-Kupu Malam can build it – but not all the work undertaken here is crazy customization. Full restorations and smaller scale modifications are also handled in house.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_CarbonS2000_VeilsideRX7
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_CarbonS2000

For example, this supercharged Honda S2000 is in the middle of having all of its exterior panels replaced with carbon fiber equivalents.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Selo_EV_2

Kupu-Kupu Malam even worked alongside the Indonesian government to create the country’s first homegrown electric vehicle.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_Selo_EV

The Selo’s maiden voyage consisted of driving from Yogyakarta to Jakarta – a distance of 800 kilometers (a little under 500 miles).

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_6Wheel_3

The bizarre six- and eight-wheel show-stoppers that brought me to this workshop in the first place sit at the front of entire operation.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_6Wheel

Ironically, these two cars weren’t created in attempts to win trophies – which they have – but just for the sake of creative expression. When others build to conquer specific categories, Kupu-Kupu Malam build for the art value.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_8Wheel

The eight-wheeled beast started life as a Toyota Yaris – yes, really.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_8Wheel_2

Audi told me that it was originally six-wheeled, but the owners wanted to keep evolving it so decided to add another axle.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_6Wheel_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_6Wheel_7
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_6Wheel_6

In terms of functionality, it’s the six-wheel creation that reigns supreme, with a supercharged Chevy big block V8 up front sending power to the rearmost pair of wheels.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_6Wheel_5
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_6Wheel_4

Retro styling blends with futuristic elements all throughout the vehicle. It may not be to everyone’s taste, but the amount of customization and effort gone into creating this has to be celebrated – especially when you consider that it started life as a 1968 Chevrolet Deluxe.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_Kupu_Kupu_Malam_6Wheel_2

This is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most extreme car I have ever laid eyes on. How about you?

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS