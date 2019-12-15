Essen Motor Show: The Mega Gallery

Next Chapter >

If you caught my first story from the 2019 Essen Motor Show, you’ll already know just how much of a spectacle this annual German automotive event is.

One of its best attributes is variety. While many other car shows focus on a single aspect of the car hobby, the Essen event celebrates tuning and customization culture across show, street and competition cars, so there’s a lot to look at and take in.

For this post, we’re going full gallery-style, which should give you some idea of just how big and how impressive the Essen Motor Show really is. Don’t forget that all images can be downloaded as desktop wallpapers.

























































































































































































































































































This year’s Essen Motor Show was a real blast. This is the car show to attend in Europe, and I can’t wait to head back to Germany next year to experience it again. But first, I’m on my way to Essen’s beautiful Christmas Market for some Glühwein and a wurst.

Quentin Fourneyron

Instagram: _quent1n_

