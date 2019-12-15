SHARE Essen Motor Show: The Mega Gallery

Essen Motor Show: The Mega Gallery

15th December 2019 5 Comments
Essen Motor Show: The Mega Gallery

If you caught my first story from the 2019 Essen Motor Show, you’ll already know just how much of a spectacle this annual German automotive event is.

One of its best attributes is variety. While many other car shows focus on a single aspect of the car hobby, the Essen event celebrates tuning and customization culture across show, street and competition cars, so there’s a lot to look at and take in.

For this post, we’re going full gallery-style, which should give you some idea of just how big and how impressive the Essen Motor Show really is. Don’t forget that all images can be downloaded as desktop wallpapers.

This year’s Essen Motor Show was a real blast. This is the car show to attend in Europe, and I can’t wait to head back to Germany next year to experience it again. But first, I’m on my way to Essen’s beautiful Christmas Market for some Glühwein and a wurst.

Quentin Fourneyron
Instagram: _quent1n_

More IAMTHESPEEDHUNTERposts

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.

Comments

Steffen Hansen

I can't believe the dug up the Manta from Manta Manta!. That is so worth every penny of the admission! ( :

2
randomdude1337

too bad its owned by some shady ass dealer, that specialises on moviecars and importcars. He mostly imports rusty cars from the uk, polishes them up to look good, and sells them as good conditioned.

3
vivizurianti

Cars are fitted with large, larger and largest wheels they could find.
I can't imagine what will happen in 5 years later.

4
jan

the gold wheels on the white r32, what are those?! they`d look killer on my third gen pontiac trans am!

5
Davy

Best IATSH post in a long time! This is why SH is at the top in my saved bookmarks. I don't know of anywhere else where you can see this many cool cars in one single article.

Great job guys

