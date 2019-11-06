SHARE The A90 Supras Of SEMA

Mark Riccioni
6th November 2019
It doesn’t feel like all that long ago we were waiting for the final reveal of the new Supra after an eternity of teasing from Toyota.

It’s hardly surprising then that after such anticipation, SEMA 2019 could easily be mistaken for A90 SupraFest instead. Our team on the ground counted over 30 examples during load-in and the main hall alone, and we’re sure there are more hiding throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This was always going to be the case, as SEMA is the first major international aftermarket show since owners and shops started taking delivery of their own A90s after Tokyo Auto Salon.

You’re all aware at this point of the amount of conversation this car has generated since its official reveal, and it’s not territory which we’re going to cover here again. Everyone has their views on the car already, and it’s probably a waste of time trying to convince anyone to change their mind, either way.

There is, however, one thing which we should all be able to get behind, and that’s the injection of excitement that the A90 Supra has brought to the industry. It’s been a while since we’ve had a new car which has generated this much hype and interest straight from the factory.

And speaking of the factory, Toyota are using the SEMA Show to showcase a number of aftermarket tuner edition/concept builds, in a similar vein to their old Scion Tuner Challenge. It’s always great to see a manufacturer actively promoting customization and modification.

The best word I feel to describe the new Supra is ‘potential’. Sure, it looks a little awkward from certain angles in stock form, but there’s already a plethora of options available from aftermarket companies which go a long way towards solving this. Simple modifications like just better fitting wheels and a minor ride-height adjustment on even a stock-bodied car makes a huge difference.

You then have your wide-body options, with Pandem leading the way so far (in popularity anyways), which channels some of the extremities of the original FT-1 Concept.

Our friends at Air Lift Performance already have options if you want a significant drop in ride height without sacrificing usability. The Pandem x Air Lift Performance combination is a strong look, but is also in complete contrast to the stock-body modified cars.

With different approaches already emerging, it’s proof that Toyota and BMW have got it right with the A90 by delivering a platform with so much potential from the get-go.

While aesthetics are traditionally the first things developed (for fairly obvious reasons), we already know from BMW communities the world over that the B58 is an absolute power-house, and that too will be ripe for even further evolution. Even with simple bolt-on modifications, tuners are achieving 600+hp at the wheels on standard internals, and SEMA is showing us some pretty serious-looking setups that push the envelope even further.

The beauty of all of this is that we now have two different communities working together to further the Supra and Z4 platforms, and when car communities come together, good things happen.

It’s still early days, and we will be bringing you much more in-depth coverage of the A90 in the coming days, weeks, months and years ahead. This is just the very beginning of this car’s story.

Is it worth all the hype? All we know for certain is that the beers are on Kei Miura this year…

Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com

Photos by Mark Riccioni
Instagram: mark_scenemedia
mark@speedhunters.com

Comments

19 comments

1
Geextah502

Hope for some bodykit made front end less pointed and more nicer...

2
3nigm4

You want the z4 then.

3
Geextah502

Z4 is horrid alround. Want new Supra with nicer front end. Saw it in wild great looking but that pointed nose. NO.

4
mitch baier

Love this car and fully support it. The aftermarket is going to be insane for this car this is just the very tip of the iceberg.

5
Anon

Where’s TJ Hunts though? It’s the only kit that’s different lol

6
kirk

I was wondering the same thing. Where is TJ hunt Supra? (STREETHUNTER)

7
allan ngo

hope those BEER reach Philippines CIS in particular.
Long Live Toyota. a90 is definitely a Drivers Car.

8
Jacob bowman

Where is the stradmans supra

9
MK2TMR2

It’s there. They just changed the color to blue for some reason.

10
Lim Patrick

Somehow, it turned up blue in the photos

11
Louis Soon

Poor Z4 sister not getting any love

12
Dane O'Brien

The supras nice and all but for the same price us BMW fans can have the M2C, Id pick it every day of the week!

13
Adrian

I find it funny how much hate the Supra was getting, its the FRS/BRZ all over again. The Rocketbunny kit came out just like it did in the past and now everyone has a Supra lmao

14
MK2TMR2

Why did you guys color correct The Stradman’s Supra from purple to blue?

15
Suprafanimal

This car does nothing for me. Saw one in person for the first time about a week ago in bright yellow on the freeway and the only excitement I had was the fact I haven't seen one before. Really bland looking car with most of these SEMA cars looking more like rice than anything of substance.

Bags on this would be a tremendous disappointment as well. Pretty unimpressive car to me. Wouldn't buy one.

16
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

No one's asking if you'd buy one. This post's about how the Supra is bringing the community together again.

17
phantom2468 .

Not a fan of the car because of the powertrain but the body kits make it look somewhat good.

18
vivizurianti

Thank God for the sexy bodykits to make the Bupra more bearable to watch

19
Villeinous

So umm....with all this hype... why is this car not in NFS Heat?
Asking for a friend...

