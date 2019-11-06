Project Cars: Knowing When To Stop

I can’t really say that my 106 Rallye is a worthy addition to the Speedhunters Garage.
Firstly, I’m about to talk about why it’s important to know when to stop messing about with a car, so that pretty much renders the 106 useless as a project.
And secondly, despite the Peugeot popping up on the site over the past year or so, quite typically, I haven’t taken a great deal of photos during the work/light restoration. There are a couple of reasons for this: 1) I should not be allowed near tools, therefore, I tend to drop cars off at my favourite specialist and then quickly get out of their workshop before anyone shouts at me. 2) When I do take pictures, I lose them. Basically, I’m an idiot.
I definitely don’t know much about engineering or spanners, but what I definitely do know is this: I’m at a point with this project where I really should stop.
Why? Well, although it looks fairly stock, there’s actually a few choice components like the Quaife diff, BILSTEIN suspension, Toyo Proxes R888R tyres and the Personal Grinta suede wheel that, for me, make the car great fun to drive. If you’re interested in the rusty pain of French car ownership, I went into a little more detail in a previous story.
Anyway, right now everything works and I feel like I’m at a tipping point of taking it too far and messing all this keep-it-simple fun right up. Before you can say ‘lost in the sauce’, a roll cage, Recaro SPG seats and harnesses that ensure the car’s way safer for the occasional track day, would quite quickly make the whole experience a complete nonsense for that drive to the shops on Sunday mornings.
But here I am, still dreaming about what to do next…
I still have thoughts of a 16-valve motor, throttle bodies and an exhaust manifold made of unobtanium. But at this current moment, my bank balance is in recovery mode after buying a Satchell Engineering shifter for £285, only to then discover that the little Peugeot’s gearbox needed a quick rebuild.
Pug1Off were kind enough to accommodate me before the workshop was up and running one morning, and during this time I was able to shoot a few photos (and the video above) of the gearbox repair.
Does it shift better now? Shortly after Mark took these photos, I drove two hours north and stayed in a cheap B&B near Cadwell Park to find out. The next day saw some laps at the fast and winding circuit, and the Satchell SatchShift had me smiling from ear to ear.
After a major service, fresh brakes, the gearbox rebuild and various other bits, somehow the well-priced shifter turned into a bill of nearly £2,000. But it all seems worthwhile when everything works and feels so good.
Here’s the thing, though – I absolutely love how reliable the 106 is, and how cheap it has been to maintain. Consumables can cost less than a round of beers, nothing rattles, and it always works. So really, I should put the brakes on the OCD, quit meddling whilst I’m ahead, and just enjoy driving the silly little car.
The art of knowing when to stop with a project is not just important for me, it’s the difference between the outright love or hate I have for a car.
The thing is, when I hear the sweet sound of ITBs, I just don’t know if I can reign it in and not go mental. Is this a problem that we all have? If not, maybe I need to call a therapist and talk to them about my addiction…
Ben Chandler
Instagram: ben_scenemedia
ben@speedhunters.com
Photography by Mark Riccioni
Instagram: mark_scenemedia
Twitter: markriccioni
mark@scene-media.com
Track Photography by markleesphoto.co.uk
Comments
Add comment
17 comments
Similar to life goals, car goals gets upgraded by time, you start with your simple car aiming for 10% of extra power, better braking and suspension, but each time you get used to the new modifications your aims grow higher until you turn it to an ideal hill climb monster or a rally looking car or a perfect drift machine, but similar to life goals, car goals return to be simple at the end of the cycle just like we love to settle in a small country house when we get old, we aim for that quiet, stock car... moral of the story, if you love your car as much as your wife and your not planning to leave it at your 40s then modify your car to any point you want but it s always worthy to keep a way back to stock
Rest assured that you're certainly not alone! The sound of a sweetly tuned in-line four breathing in through a set of ITB's and exhaling through an Unobtainium exhaust has been the downfall of many a bank account!
It doesn't even have to be a 4-banger, many different engine types elicit a similarly addictive outcome!
#joyofmachine ?
Use it. Park it. Leave it alone.
Know that next time it'll start on the button, get past the end of your street and back again without recovery AND you can buy the family xmas pressies without a payday-loan mugger knocking on your door in february.
I had a pair of 205 GTIs in the 90s. Spent ludicrous sums monthly (sometimes daily) on building the gruntiest 1.9 weekend warrior I could, along with the shiftiest of fast-shifting 'boxes and the stoppiest of anchors. Always trouble. Always in the garage. I hated the bastard by late afternoon on a sunday. However, get in my ratty, bone-stock 1.6 daily on monday and I was all smiles again. Moral? Keep it simple and keep the love... oh, and the 1.6 GTI could always pull the pants down of any 1.9 GTI. Fact.
I think a cage, seats and harnesses would be a great addition. Although, as you say that then takes away from the jump in and go for a drive ability of the car. As great as a 16v on throttle bodies is, I cant help but feel that it's a shame to do on a rallye, not that I am in any way, shape or form a purist.
Good to hear that the satchshift is as good as it looks, I've got one sitting for my 205 Rallye (French one with twin 40s) - thats more a project where I need to know where to start as opposed to where to stop!
Those tyres look larger than normal and are a close fit. They are 60 profile right? Do they usually have 50 profile?
These are the articles I love to read, they really speak to me and are so enjoyable. It's a fact that I am a simple man that likes simple things, and this is one of them. I think the only thing I would add is a bucket seat, but then obviously you get into harness and cage territory. I say stick a Corbeau Clubsport in and be done with it.
Great article again dude.
Having a project car is fun but would it be a good first car?
This is the point where you stop with the mods (for now) and just clean up the little things, the rough around the edges things.
Don't do anything to it for a year. Enjoy it, invest, if needed, in best brakes, best tyres, track days, driving tuition and a nice holiday. Then, after a year, see if you still want to do other modifications or not.
Ben honestly , ive done it all to mine, all the way from a standard car, it was a laugh for 10 mins, then a pain in the ass. i really wish i didnt crucify mine and it was like yours. 320hp turbo, 150hp 8v itbs, 16v hybrid jp4, its now very tame just back to a basic 16v, i am hoping to take the bastard cage out and buckets. and also refit bulkhead sound deadening .