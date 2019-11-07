Let Your Inner Tuner Customize Away

Next Chapter >

One of the main selling points of any racing game is customization. Some allow a little, some allow a lot, but Need for Speed Heat is taking us that one step further – certainly for tuning fans.

Not only does the new game allow for total customization of bodywork, paint, decals and liveries, its extensive use of real-world parts from some of our favorite brands, means you can actually create real-world cars in the virtual world. We thought this was so cool, we went and had a crack at it ourselves in NFS Heat Studio, taking some of Speedhunters’ favorite feature cars, and crafting the equivalent in the digital realm.

No bias at all for the first one, Project GT-R.

This is what the car looks like at the moment; there haven’t been many changes since the last time you all saw it earlier in the year, and, yes, it’s still very much green.

In the NFS Heat world the car not only wears the same Nismo Z-tune bumper it does in real life, but we’ve gone ahead and added a little bit more Nismo-ness into the mix with Z-tune fenders, R-tune vented hood, and the side and rear skirts to complete the Nismo treatment. Volk Racing CE28Ns aren’t available in the game, but RAYS-made Nismo LM GT4s in bronze are a close enough addition. Thoughts?

Moving on, do you remember the RWB/NFS 964 build from 2016? Well, here it is in all its digital glory.

It certainly has that RWB feel about it.

Out of the many cars we’ve shot at Gatebil and around the event, this BMW-powered Volvo 242 remains one of my favorites. There was just something so right about this car.

It’s so cool that you can recreate it in NFS Heat, although it does need a tad more low. What do you guys think?

During all our visits to the old and new Rocky Auto shops, this carbon fiber Hakosuka is one that always stood out for the amazing execution. This was like a wild ’70s works racer reimagined for the 21st century.

Being able to mount the oil cooler on the bumper, like these old race cars really did back in the day, adds so much authenticity.

We shot the RWB Yoshiwara 993 Targa out in the Nevada desert a couple of years back. I always thought this car looked so sick with its custom turbofan covers; black on one side and with gold motifs on the other.

It’s something you can also do in the NFS Heat Studio.

If there was an award for the most out-of-this-world Golf build, the Forge Motorsport MK1 would definitely be a top contender.

And here it is, almost identical in the digital realm.

The Advance NSX build is one we’ve followed for some time in Japan.

You’ll be seeing a lot more of this car very soon.

Remember the twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracán that Mark shot last year?

This has to possibly be the closest and most identical-looking digital version of it.

Now that we’ve had our fun with the eight cars above, we thought it’d be cool for you guys to have a go. Pick a car from our vast library of feature cars, and see if you can craft the equivalent car in the NFS Heat Studio. Then, upload it to Instagram with the tag #SHxNFS, and we’ll select our favorites for a social post. We’ll even dig out some exclusive merch for prizes, too…

Now, get busy creating!

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com

